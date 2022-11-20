Burke Restaurants offer dine-in, to-go Thanksgiving meal options

For most restaurants in Burke County, Thanksgiving will be a day for employees to take time off from work to spend with family and friends. Several other restaurants around the county, though, are busy making plans to help local residents celebrate the holiday or accommodate those looking to avoid a day of cooking, cleaning and washing dishes. The following Burke County restaurants will be open Thursday to serve Thanksgiving dinner to guests:

The Green Wave Restaurant

The Green Wave Restaurant will be open Thanksgiving Day from noon to 7 p.m. serving a Thanksgiving feast featuring turkey and gravy, smoked ham, homemade dressing, sweet potato crunch, vegetables, potato salad, pumpkin pie, pecan pie and more. The price for choice of one meat and all sides will be $19.99 and $25.99 for both meats and all sides. To make a reservation, call 828-764-4274. The Greenwave restaurant is located at 102 Linville St. In Glen Alpine.

Abeles Family Restaurant

Abele’s Family Restaurant will be open Thanksgiving Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. During lunch and dinner hours, the restaurant will feature its all-you-can-eat Thanksgiving Day buffet featuring turkey, ham, cornbread stuffing, sweet potato casserole, pumpkin pie, apple pie and “all the fixin's just like grandma use to make.” Adults are $16.99, kids aged 9-12 are $10.50, 5-8 are $5.99 and 4 and younger eat free. Abele’s Family Restaurant is located at 2115 S. Sterling St. In Morganton.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel will be open regular hours on Thanksgiving Day and will serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal beginning at 11 a.m. for $14.99. Pick-up meals also will be available on Thanksgiving Day. To pre-order a pick-up meal, call 828-433-7665. A limited menu also will be available in addition to the Thanksgiving meal. Cracker Barrel is located at 135 Bush Drive In Morganton.

Fatz Cafe

Fatz Café in Morganton will be open Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. In addition to a limited menu, the restaurant will be serving a choice of turkey or ham Thanksgiving dinners for $13.99. Turkey dinners include dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and pumpkin pie. Ham dinners include mac and cheese, green beans and pumpkin pie. Regular menus will be available on request. Fatz Café is located at 2111 S. Sterling St.

AJ’s Family Steakhouse

AJ’s Family Steakhouse will be open Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will be buffet-only and will feature traditional Thanksgiving items such as turkey, ham, dressing, pecan pie and more for $14.99. The buffet also will contain several of AJ’s customer favorites such as fried chicken. AJ’s Family Steakhouse is located at 101 Bost Road in Morganton.

Instead of serving dine-in Thanksgiving meals, other Burke County restaurants are also offering take-home and catering options.

Greenway Pizza

Greenway Pizza will be closed on Thanksgiving Day but will be offering dessert catering to help you enhance your at-home celebration. Offerings include cannoli, cannoli filled cupcakes, cannoli cream balls, cannoli cookie sandwiches and more. Desserts must be preordered and will be available for pick-up Wednesday, Nov. 23. For more information and pricing, call 828-475-7499.

Blue42’s Burger Bar

Blue42's Burger Bar will be closed to dine-in customers on Thanksgiving Day, however it will offer some catering options for those looking to enhance in-home celebrations. Options include 50- and 100-piece wing trays, slider combos and other customizable orders. For more information and pricing call 828-608-0835.

A few local restaurants will offer both dine-in and take-home or catering options.

Granny’s Country Kitchen

Monday through Thursday, Granny’s Country Kitchen will serve Thanksgiving turkey dinners for $12.99. Meals will include turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, gravy, cranberry sauce and tea. Add-ons are available for an extra charge.

For those wanting to celebrate the holiday at home without the hassle, Granny’s is offering a take-home menu featuring Thanksgiving favorites by the pan and whole pies. For a complete list of options, call 828-397-3588. Granny’s Country Kitchen is located at 3448 Miller Bridge Road in Connelly Springs. The restaurant will close at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and take-home orders must be preordered and prepaid.

Bella Vino

Bella Vino will be offering a dine-in, all you can eat Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The dine-in menu will feature turkey, pork, ham, homemade dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, yams, dessert and drink for $29.99.

The restaurant also will offer a Thanksgiving family feast to-go including a 12- to 15-pound turkey, three pounds of roast pork, three pounds of ham, a whole pumpkin pie and dressing, potatoes and vegetable by the pan for $300. For reservations for dine-in or to order a family to-go meal, call 828-544-5711. To-go orders must be placed by Sunday, Nov. 20. Bella Vino is located at 112 W. Union St. in Morganton.

Timberwoods Family Restaurant

Timberwoods will be open 11a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day serving family-style Thanksgiving dinners. Dine-in dinners include turkey, dressing, baked ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, sweet potato casserole, corn, rolls and dessert. Adults meals are $14.59 and meal for children aged 6-12 are $8.49.

Timberwoods also will be offering bulk to-go orders to provide or enhance in-home celebrations. Options include whole turkeys, baked hams, vegetables and sides by the pan, whole pies and more. For a full list of bulk to-go options and prices call 828-433-1767. Timberwoods is located at 1501 Bethel Road in Morganton.