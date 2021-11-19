 Skip to main content
Burke’s Crocker leads 4 champs at cattle shows
N.C. State Fair

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services recently released a final list of winners in the N.C. State Fair cattle shows, with Burke County’s Schyler Crocker collecting four nods.

In the Open Beef Cattle — Angus category, Crocker showed the grand champion bull. In the Open Beef Cattle — All Other Breeds category, Schyler showed both the grand champion and reserve grand champion females. And in the Junior Beef Heifer — All Other Breeds category, Crocker showed the reserve grand champion.

The state fair was held Oct. 14-24 in Raleigh.

