Burke’s Duke boy meets Hazzard County star

Anthony had heard about Schneider’s appearance in Newton and made a post on Facebook to see if any friends were planning to go. From there, multiple people chipped in.

“The responses started pouring in immediately with people wanting to donate money and others saying that they would take him if no one else was going,” Anthony said.

Three main donors helped to make it happen – one person who drove Burns to the performance, and two others.

It was wonderful to have a role in helping make it happen, he said.

“Billy is such a known entity in Morganton and there is no bigger fan of the Dukes of Hazard that when people started seeing that John was going to be so close that there wasn't anything that was going to stand in their way to make it happen for him,” Anthony said. “It was just overwhelmingly tremendous.”

First, someone came forward and said they would be going to the event and would be willing to take Burns with them if someone else could buy his ticket. Another man stepped forward and bought regular tickets for the performance because the meet and greet tickets were sold out. Both of those individuals requested to remain anonymous.