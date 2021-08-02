Burke’s hepatitis A numbers up again, health department to collect hygiene supplies

For at least the second month in a row, Burke County held onto its title for the highest rate of hepatitis A cases per 100,000 residents.
Data published this week by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 72 total cases in Burke County from the start of the outbreak in April 1, 2018, to July 20, meaning the county has a rate of 79.6 cases per 100,000 residents in the county, NCDHHS reported.
Out of the outbreak-related cases in Burke County residents, 43 people have been hospitalized, according to Chae Moore, public health education supervisor for the Burke County Health Department. Three Burke County residents have died from hepatitis A infections related to the outbreak, she said.
The number of cases are up from 59 total cases reported in June in Burke County, with a rate of a little more than 65 cases per 100,000 residents.
This month’s rate for the county is the highest rate across the state for the second month in a row, beating out the other counties on the outbreak list by double digits. Cherokee County has the second-highest rate of cases, with 19 total cases and a rate of 66.4 cases per 100,000 residents, according to NCDHHS.
Statewide, 982 cases of hepatitis A have been reported. Of those, 620 cases or 63.2% have required hospitalization.
Moore said there’s a possible lag in cases of hepatitis A being processed and then reported on the state’s website. She said that might have played a role in the rise in cases from June to July.
She also said most of the cases in Burke County stem from those experiencing homelessness, those who use drugs either intravenously or otherwise and men who have sex with men.
The cases are part of an ongoing outbreak across the state and nation, something the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been helping local and state health departments monitor since March 2017.
Hepatitis A symptoms can resemble a stomach bug with nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramps and the occasional fever. Some cases go undetected until a person starts to jaundice — but that, health officials previously told The News Herald, typically doesn’t happen until a couple weeks after infection, if ever.
It can be similar to COVID-19 in that patients may not realize they have hepatitis A until they’ve already spread it to their loved ones and other close contacts.
Ashley Jarrett, a registered nurse who works with communicable diseases with the health department, told The News Herald earlier this month that it’s possible there are many cases that go undetected because people never realize they have anything worse than a stomach bug.
“That’s what makes hepatitis A outbreaks so alarming, is because it is kind of similar to COVID in the aspect that you carry it, and you may not know you’re carrying it and you may not know you’re spreading it to one another,” Jarrett said.
Wednesday marked World Hepatitis Day, and the county health department turned its social media to raising awareness about the spread of hepatitis and preventative steps people can take to protect themselves. The department also is hoping to help protect those who are more susceptible to hepatitis A by collecting hygiene products,.
Moore said residents shouldn’t be too concerned about contracting hepatitis A while dining at local restaurants, but everyone can take basic precautions to protect themselves and their families from contracting it.
“Continue practicing good hygiene,” Moore said. “While this is a situation that’s affecting the majority of those three groups, that’s not to say it couldn’t affect someone who doesn’t fall into one of those three categories ... just being vigilant about hand washing and good hygiene.”
People should make sure they wash their hands thoroughly before they eat anything. Anyone using drugs should make sure to wash their hands before they prepare the drugs, and wash any injection site thoroughly before they use drugs, health officials have said.
“An attack on public health in any form is everyone’s problem,” Moore said. “Maybe donating some of those hygiene products can be a way that [people] can help protect themselves and their community.”
There is a vaccine available for the virus, one that has been around for decades, and for those in the at-risk group — people who use drugs, people experiencing homelessness, men who have sex with men and those who have close contacts of these individuals — the vaccine is free at the health department.
Anyone with questions about hepatitis A, its vaccine or donating hygiene supplies can call the health department at 828-764-9150.
