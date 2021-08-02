Burke’s hepatitis A numbers up again, health department to collect hygiene supplies

“That’s what makes hepatitis A outbreaks so alarming, is because it is kind of similar to COVID in the aspect that you carry it, and you may not know you’re carrying it and you may not know you’re spreading it to one another,” Jarrett said.

Wednesday marked World Hepatitis Day, and the county health department turned its social media to raising awareness about the spread of hepatitis and preventative steps people can take to protect themselves. The department also is hoping to help protect those who are more susceptible to hepatitis A by collecting hygiene products,.

Moore said residents shouldn’t be too concerned about contracting hepatitis A while dining at local restaurants, but everyone can take basic precautions to protect themselves and their families from contracting it.

“Continue practicing good hygiene,” Moore said. “While this is a situation that’s affecting the majority of those three groups, that’s not to say it couldn’t affect someone who doesn’t fall into one of those three categories ... just being vigilant about hand washing and good hygiene.”