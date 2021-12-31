Burke saw 172 residents die in 2021 from COVID-19

Burke County, the state and nation are still dealing with COVID-19 nearly two years since cases starting surging.

The first case in Burke County of the virus was reported on March 24, 2020.

That year saw lockdowns, with people stockpiling food and necessities, ordering more things online, many working from home and conducting virtual meetings and even church services. A COVID-19 vaccine was not available.

Burke County saw the virus claim 105 lives and 6,337 people test positive for COVID-19 in 2020, according to information from the Burke County Health Department.

A vaccine didn’t become available to the general public until 2021 but the year saw 172 deaths due to the virus and 10,935 people infected with the virus as of Dec. 28, according to the health department. The total county death toll from the virus is currently at 277 residents.

“We feel confident in saying the widespread availability of the vaccine this year helped cut down significantly on the number of deaths and hospitalizations we would have seen had this not been an option,” said Chae Moore, public information officer for the county health department.