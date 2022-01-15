Burke school board likely to fill vacant seat on Thursday

The Burke County Board of Education has narrowed down a list of potential people to fill an unexpired board seat left vacant by the death of R.L. Icard.
And the board’s meeting on Thursday will kick off with interviews of the potential board member.
The board meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the Olive Hill Resource Center, located at 509 W. Concord St., Morganton.
The board received 19 applicants for the seat and has narrowed it down to 11, according to information from Burke County Public Schools.
The 11 applicants are former board member Seth Hunt, Susan Jones, Phil Smith, Gerald Hyde, Bryan Blanchard, Marshall Jolly, Bradley Camp, James Wycoff, Heather Wilson, Gary Ogle and Angela Shores, according to the information.
Board Chair Wendi Craven said the board hopes to make an announcement Thursday night about who will fill the vacant seat.
The interviews of the applicants will start at 6 p.m. with Hunt and each interview is scheduled in 15-minute intervals. The last interview, which will be Shores, is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m., according to information from the school system.
Craven said she expects it to be a long night.
In addition to filling the vacant seat, Craven said the board will discuss the metrics it wants to use moving forward with regard to masks.
After going with an optional mask policy for several months, the board voted 4-2 on Jan. 10 to mandate masks again in schools but to revisit the policy in two weeks.
As COVID-19 has surged in the county, clusters have been reported in multiple schools and three have been forced closed for a week.
Media policy
During its Jan. 10 meeting, the board heard a presentation on the school system’s media policy.
Several people at previous meeting have raised concern about several books in school libraries and on reading lists and have asked that the books be banned.
Melanie Honeycutt, chief information officer for the school system, told the board that when selecting children’s literature it is about selecting materials that are representative of a wide array of diverse students in the school, community, nation and world. She said students need to be able to see themselves in books and it is equally important for them to not only have a mirror of themselves in that book, but to also have a window that offers views of the world.
Honeycutt said diverse books can help foster the development of self discipline, empathy and rational judgment.
She said numerous considerations go into selecting books, including the First Amendment of the United States Constitution, Board of Education goals, board purchasing and accounting policies and established selection guidelines including the library Bill of Rights of the American Library Association.
Honeycutt said policy gives parents the right to submit an objection in writing to the principal regarding the use of a particular instructional material. The principal will then have the media advisory committee review the objection. Any while input from the community may be sought, the policy says the board believes that professional educators are in the best position to determine whether a particular instructional material is appropriate for the age and maturity of the students and for the subject matter being taught, she said.
Honeycutt said the Media Technology Advisory Committee has various representatives on it, including parents. The committee complies with system policy and procedures, strategic plan and decision making for discarding materials.
When a concern is brought up by a parent or guardian, every committee member is required to read the material, along with other steps. If a parent disagrees with the committee’s finding, he or she can follow up with the superintendent.
Honeycutt also brought up censorship and the repercussions of it, saying there is a careful balance between developmentally appropriate need of students and censorship.
School board attorney Chris Campbell told the board with regard to the First Amendment, the intent of the board is incredibly important.
“The question for the First Amendment is, is the board removing the selection because of a disagreement with the viewpoint or is the board removing the selection because they don't believe that it's developmentally appropriate,” Campbell said.
Honeycutt said if a parent comes to their child’s school and says they don’t want their child to read a certain book, media coordinators keep a list and will not check that book out for the student.
Craven asked Honeycutt about creating a rating system similar to movie ratings. Honeycutt said it will be a lengthy process and she will work with the media coordinators to look at some things with which they could move forward.
During the public comments portion of the meeting, several people spoke out against the board banning books.
Angela Shores, owner of Adventure Bound Books in Morganton, reminded the board of the First Amendment, saying students also have the right to choose not to read a particular book.
“Not every book is for every child, but every child should have access to books that speak to their interest, and experiences and that reflect and affirm them,” Shores said. “Books are crucial to children's development, helping children see themselves in the stories of others, enhancing empathy and understanding differences.”
Malik Harris told the board the student body is diverse and they need to see representation that reflects who they are. He said students need to be able to connect with what they are experiencing and they need to feel accepted.
“When you censor these topics, you are censoring our student body,” Harris said.