Burke school board likely to fill vacant seat on Thursday

Honeycutt also brought up censorship and the repercussions of it, saying there is a careful balance between developmentally appropriate need of students and censorship.

School board attorney Chris Campbell told the board with regard to the First Amendment, the intent of the board is incredibly important.

“The question for the First Amendment is, is the board removing the selection because of a disagreement with the viewpoint or is the board removing the selection because they don't believe that it's developmentally appropriate,” Campbell said.

Honeycutt said if a parent comes to their child’s school and says they don’t want their child to read a certain book, media coordinators keep a list and will not check that book out for the student.

Craven asked Honeycutt about creating a rating system similar to movie ratings. Honeycutt said it will be a lengthy process and she will work with the media coordinators to look at some things with which they could move forward.

During the public comments portion of the meeting, several people spoke out against the board banning books.