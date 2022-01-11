Burke school board requires masks to stem virus

During the meeting Monday, school board member Don Hemstreet asked Michaels if she would say the school nurses are overwhelmed. Michaels told him yes, that nurses are working 14- to 16-hour days.

Michaels said some nurses are getting 10 positives in a short amount of time in one day, and all of those cases have to be contract-traced. Hemstreet said the school nurses need help with the contract tracing.

Another issue discussed was the requirement for teachers and students in quarantine to have a negative COVID-19 test before returning to school. School board member Leslie Taylor brought up the cost of testing and the wait times to get a test that would be accepted. She asked whose decision it was to make a negative test a requirement for returning to class.

Scalise told the board that it was his decision.

Hemstreet told other board members that students need to be in school, and the one way to slow down the virus in the schools is masks.

“I mean, that house is burning folks,” Hemstreet said. “And if you don’t think it is, talk to a nurse, talk to a teacher, talk to somebody that’s home.”