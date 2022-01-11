Burke school board requires masks to stem virus

After much discussion, the Burke County Board of Education approved Monday night going back to mandated masks in the classroom for two weeks.
The board voted 4-2, with Chairman Wendi Craven, Vice Chairman Aaron Johnson and members Don Hemstreet and Jane Sohovich voting for the measure, while members Tiana Sims and Leslie Taylor voted against.
Mandatory masks in the classroom started Tuesday. As part of the decision, the board will reevaluate masks in two weeks.
Hemstreet made the motion to go back to masks, but his motion also included looking at alternatives to contract tracing in the schools.
He told other board members that the goal is to keep students in the classroom but without masks, but that’s not happening.
That was after hearing from Miranda Michaels, director of nursing for the school system, and Danny Scalise, director of the Burke County Health Department.
Michaels presented the school system’s COVID-19 data through 5 p.m. Monday but told the board it’s not is not very accurate in terms of showing the true picture because the symptomatic students and staffers and exposures are coming in so fast that nurses were not able to document them in time for the meeting.
She said last week, the first week back after holiday break, the school system had a total of 284 positive cases of students and staffers, with 223 of them in students and 61 staff cases. In addition, the number of students and staffers out sick with pending test results or who have not tested yet is 209, Michaels said.
Last week, the school system had 1,368 students and staffers who were identified as close contact exposures and required to quarantine. Of those, 1,258 students and staff exposures were in-school exposures, Michaels said.
On Monday, the school system had already documented 44 positive cases among students and staffers for this week.
The school system confirmed a virus cluster at Drexel Elementary, with 17 total related positive cases.
On Tuesday, the school system said it had 128 teacher-requested substitutes — not all requests being COVID-19 related — with only 51 of them being filled. Some staffers are out due to their own children being out with COVID-19 positive/isolation/quarantine, the system said.
Since classes resumed after the holidays Jan. 3, the system has had 67 staff positives, 27 in isolation with symptoms and 86 quarantined, according to information from Burke County Public Schools.
During the meeting Monday, school board member Don Hemstreet asked Michaels if she would say the school nurses are overwhelmed. Michaels told him yes, that nurses are working 14- to 16-hour days.
Michaels said some nurses are getting 10 positives in a short amount of time in one day, and all of those cases have to be contract-traced. Hemstreet said the school nurses need help with the contract tracing.
Another issue discussed was the requirement for teachers and students in quarantine to have a negative COVID-19 test before returning to school. School board member Leslie Taylor brought up the cost of testing and the wait times to get a test that would be accepted. She asked whose decision it was to make a negative test a requirement for returning to class.
Scalise told the board that it was his decision.
Hemstreet told other board members that students need to be in school, and the one way to slow down the virus in the schools is masks.
“I mean, that house is burning folks,” Hemstreet said. “And if you don’t think it is, talk to a nurse, talk to a teacher, talk to somebody that’s home.”
In other business, the board agreed to increase the cost of school meals by 5 cents per plate. It also agreed to make all child nutrition managers Burke County Public Schools employees.
The board plans to meet on Thursday, Jan. 20, to talk about the mask mandate and candidates to fill the board’s unexpired term left vacant by the death of R.L. Icard.
Craven said 19 people have applied to fill the board vacancy. The deadline to apply for the seat was Monday.
The board also plans to talk about potentially requesting help from the state to conduct contract tracing.