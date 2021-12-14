Burke school board to continue optional mask policy

Last week saw a decrease in some of the numbers, however, to 12 students and three staff members testing positive for the virus, with 257 students and 25 staff members who had to isolate due to symptoms.

On Tuesday, UNC Health Blue Ridge had 11 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up from 10 on Monday, with four of them in the intensive care unit. The health care system’s COVID-19 virtual hospital had 80 patients Tuesday, up from 74 Monday.

As of Monday, the Burke County Health Department reported 210 active cases.

Monday night also was the first meeting of the board since Vice Chairman R.L. Icard died Nov. 27. While the board did not discuss filling his vacant seat, the Rev. Marshall Jolly, rector of Grace Episcopal Church in Morganton, offered himself up to the board during the public comments portion of the meeting to fill Icard’s seat. He talked about the boards in the community on which he has served, as well as his educational attainment.

In addition to Jolly, Gene Gouge, pastor of church in Burke County, spoke out during the public comments portion against a book that he says in on the recommended reading list, “The Hate You Give.” He said that kind of book has no place in any county school.

Jamie Wycoff also spoke out during public comment against five books about transgender people, telling the board the media policy needs to be changed.