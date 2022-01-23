Burke school board to interview for vacant seat at Monday meeting

After postponing a meeting last week due to inclement weather, the Burke County Board of Education is expected to decide Monday on the new board member who will fill the unexpired term of R.L. Icard, who died in November.
It also could decide on its mask policy after the majority of the board voted two weeks ago to make masks mandatory in the classroom.
The meeting starts at 5 p.m. at Olive Hill Resource Center, at 509 W. Concord St., Morganton.
The meeting is scheduled to kick off with interviews of the 10 perspective applicants to fill the seat. The board had 19 people apply, and the board narrowed the list down to 11, but retired educator Phil Smith withdrew his application Friday, according to school officials.
The 10 remaining applicants are Seth Hunt, Susan Jones, Gerald Hyde, Bryan Blanchard, Marshall Jolly, Bradley Camp, James Wycoff, Heather Wilson, Gary Ogle and Angela Shores.
Board Chair Wendi Craven told The News Herald that the list of 19 applicants was narrowed down after board members submitted their five choices. The applicants who had the most board picks made the final cut, Craven said.
Each applicant sent a letter of interest to the board. The 10 applicants who will be interviewed on Monday are:
Seth Hunt: Hunt is a former Burke County Board of Education member who lost his reelection bid in 2021 after serving five years. Hunt, a Morganton resident, said his previous stint on the board demonstrated his commitment, honesty and integrity on doing the right thing, striving for more openness in the board’s business, and continuing the comprehensive effort to provide a world class education for children with deliberate effort and common sense. He said he has led three schools during his professional career and his strengths are in leading large complex organizations.
Heather Wilson: Wilson is a Morganton resident and Burke County native with 13 years in education, with an emphasis in exceptional children, and is working on a doctorate in educational leadership. She said through her work experience she has developed strong leadership, communication, negotiation and analytical skills. Wilson said her experience and education has given her the skills necessary to develop creative solutions and feedback for educators, parents and administrators. She wrote that she can bring knowledge and an educated view on topics, policies and opportunities to the school board.
Angela Shores: Shores is a resident of Morganton with a background as a career counselor and career educator. She wrote that her interest in serving on the board is due to her life experiences and educational training, which has strengthened her to be a voice and an advocate for others. She said as a board member she would be a voice and advocate for marginalized students and students who are socioeconomically oppressed and need resources to be successful in their courses. She wrote that she also would be an advocate for students and student groups, as well as their families, who do not have a voice or feel they are not often heard. She also would work to strengthen the career readiness of students, she said.
Susan Jones: Jones, a Morganton resident, ran unsuccessfully for the seat in 2015 and has 30 years of experience in public schools, including in Burke County. She said that is experience she can bring to the school board. Jones said she’s familiar with curriculum, instruction and finance in the school system. She wrote that her desire to be on the school board is to use her knowledge and experiences to assist in making Burke County schools one of the best systems in the state. Jones said she wants students at all grade levels and academic levels to be given the best educational opportunities possible to be successful not only academically, but also in life.
Marshall Jolly: Jolly is a Morganton resident who holds a doctorate in theology and is the rector of Grace Episcopal Church in Morganton. He has served on the board of the Burke County Department of Social Services, with the N.C. Faith & Justice Alliance Steering Committee, which is part of an organization that offers legal services to marginalized and underserved people, on the Community Foundation of Burke County’s Homelessness Task Force, and with the Unifour Foundation. He also volunteers his time as a crisis and on-call chaplain at UNC Health Blue Ridge Hospital. He wrote that education is an ongoing part of his life and he would bring his experience, values and skills to the work of the board.
James Wycoff: Wycoff is a resident of Connelly Springs with a background in law enforcement who has coached sports in the school system for years. He said as a co-owner of a family business, his competencies include management of budgets, creative use of limited resources and effective problem-solving. He said he also has developed strong leadership, communication, negotiation, creative and analytical skills. Wycoff wrote that he feels a calling to ensure quality educational opportunities for Burke County children.
Brad Camp: Camp said he moved to Morganton a little more than a year ago from California and has a background in education. He wrote that his career has been as a teacher and as a school counselor for 25 years. He said he has a passion for seeing children receive a quality education, meaning they go to quality schools with professional, skilled teachers, quality curriculum and able administrators who guide their staff in providing the best care and learning opportunities possible for students. He wrote that he intends to support school administrators and teachers with the tools, support, salary, and environment they need to teach successfully, as well as the process of correcting, training, mentoring and, if necessary, removing staff and programs that are damaging to the children.
Gerald Hyde: Hyde is a Burke County native who lives in the eastern end of the county who is always looking for ways to contribute his skills and knowledge to better serve his community. His background is in accounting and finance, mainly at community colleges. His wrote that his background would offer the school board an understanding of how financial resources can better serve the needs of the system and a deep understanding of the partnerships between the community college system and K-12 education. He said he can offer experience, knowledge with the perspective of someone with a heart and commitment for Burke County, as well as a lens to look through in developing partnerships and educational initiatives in the future.
Gary Ogle: Ogle is a Valdese native who worked 37 years in the Burke County Public Schools. He wrote that his experience in education would allow him to give back to the schools. He said he wants to serve on the board to ensure a quality education for all students in the system. He wrote that his administrative experience would allow him to contribute in a knowledgeable way to assist the current board with helpful decision-making skills. Ogle said he’s been active in many churches and was a member of the Lions Club for many years.
Bryan Blanchard: Blanchard lives in Morganton and his educational background is in music theory, as well as industrial systems and technology. He wrote that he’s coached football in Burke County at all levels. He said his interest in serving on the school board is the future of the young people in Burke. He said he has great communication skills, is very organized and success driven and could talk to the students about what changes they would like to see and where the school board is slacking.