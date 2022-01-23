Burke school board to interview for vacant seat at Monday meeting

Seth Hunt: Hunt is a former Burke County Board of Education member who lost his reelection bid in 2021 after serving five years. Hunt, a Morganton resident, said his previous stint on the board demonstrated his commitment, honesty and integrity on doing the right thing, striving for more openness in the board’s business, and continuing the comprehensive effort to provide a world class education for children with deliberate effort and common sense. He said he has led three schools during his professional career and his strengths are in leading large complex organizations.

Heather Wilson: Wilson is a Morganton resident and Burke County native with 13 years in education, with an emphasis in exceptional children, and is working on a doctorate in educational leadership. She said through her work experience she has developed strong leadership, communication, negotiation and analytical skills. Wilson said her experience and education has given her the skills necessary to develop creative solutions and feedback for educators, parents and administrators. She wrote that she can bring knowledge and an educated view on topics, policies and opportunities to the school board.