Burke school in controversy after student art project defaced by officials

A group of East Burke High School students is reacting after part of a mural they created for the school was painted over by school officials.

“When I first saw it, I was in tears,” one student who participated in the project told The News Herald on the condition of anonymity. “Not only because we had spent a lot of time, money and effort, also because it shows that we aren’t allowed to have equality.”

Funded by a grant from The North Carolina Arts Council, the program paid for an Arts in Education Arts Residency for a variety of projects throughout the campus including murals. At the center of the controversy was a brown fist students said was a reference to “Black Lives Matter” and rainbow-colored butterflies. Students said the butterflies were drawn in support of the LGBTQ community.

By Friday, this section of the mural had been painted over by school officials.

The entire mural contained the letters EBHS, East Burke’s initials. According to multiple sources, the E, which has now been painted over was to stand for equality, the B stood for belonging, the H stood for heritage and the S for success. As of 3 p.m. on Friday, The News Herald was able to confirm the B, H and S portions of the mural remained intact.

According to a statement released by Burke County Public Schools on Friday, the mural was painted over because, as a school-sponsored expressive activity located on school property, the school is able to “restrict political expression, regardless of viewpoint.”

“Burke County Public Schools seeks to educate all students in a safe and supportive environment that is politically neutral,” the statement reads.

Additionally, the district cited laws prohibiting “public schools from using funds to endorse or oppose a political referendum” as a reason for covering over a portion of the mural. BCPS officials also told The News Herald the move was made in response to “numerous complaints.”

Among East Burke parents, reaction was mixed on Friday with some feeling the mural should have been left intact and others saying it never should have been allowed in the first place.

One East Burke father who said his daughter was involved in the project said he was disappointed to see it painted over. Another parent told The News Herald that while, as a Christian, he didn’t necessarily agree with the mural’s message, he also did not agree with it being painted over.

“To each his own,” he told reporters.

Still another parent said she didn’t think those kinds of symbols should have ever been put up in the first place.

“These kids have enough to deal with out in the world, it shouldn’t be brought into the school,” she said.

The students who created the mural are not satisfied with the district’s explanation.

“I also think everyone else has their own opinions and they are totally allowed to,” said the anonymous East Burke student. “We were showing off our art and respect for others with other skin tones.”

According to BCPS, school officials will be working with students to come up with a new design for the E in the mural, but did not have any details available yet on what it will be.