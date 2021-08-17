Burke schools reverse course, go to mandatory masks

“Additionally, these individuals will report back to this board the health status of our students regarding COVID-19 at each regular monthly board meeting until board determines it is no longer necessary to do so,” Armour also said in his motion, which was seconded by Hemstreet.

“I want to protect as many people as possible,” Armour said. “(Masks) may not be the very best way to do it. ... But that’s where we are.”

Swan told the board that BCPS administration would support the board’s decision either way.

“We want our students to be in the classroom right now,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Among those who changed their course from July 29, Wilkinson said his mind had been made up Sunday after considering a vulnerable health condition his wife is dealing with and the fact that his responsibility as a board member is to protect everyone involved in the school system.