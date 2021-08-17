Burke schools reverse course, go to mandatory masks

The Burke County Board of Education rescinded a previous decision and voted to make masks mandatory for Burke County Public Schools for the start of the 2021-22 school year at Monday night’s regular meeting.
The board previously on July 29 had voted to make mask-wearing in schools optional, but amid rising COVID-19 concerns, with numbers inclining again, reversed that course to make face coverings mandatory for all students, teachers and staff indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
Current guidelines say if all students properly wear a mask, students will not have to quarantine due to a close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19.
The vote was 6-1 in favor of the measure, with Chairman Buddy Armour, Don Hemstreet, Seth Hunt Jr., Vice Chairman R.L. Icard (who was participating remotely), Jane Sohovich and Sam Wilkinson opting for mandatory masks while Wendi Craven voted against rescinding the option.
The optional vote last month passed by a 5-2 vote, with Armour and Hemstreet going against it.
Armour made the motion Monday night, which noted that making masks mandatory would fall in line with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit and the N.C. State Board of Education. The motion also authorized BCPS administration to implement masking and mitigation strategies in cooperation with BCPS Director of Nursing and Burke County Health Department Director Danny Scalise.
“Additionally, these individuals will report back to this board the health status of our students regarding COVID-19 at each regular monthly board meeting until board determines it is no longer necessary to do so,” Armour also said in his motion, which was seconded by Hemstreet.
“I want to protect as many people as possible,” Armour said. “(Masks) may not be the very best way to do it. ... But that’s where we are.”
Swan told the board that BCPS administration would support the board’s decision either way.
“We want our students to be in the classroom right now,” he said.
Among those who changed their course from July 29, Wilkinson said his mind had been made up Sunday after considering a vulnerable health condition his wife is dealing with and the fact that his responsibility as a board member is to protect everyone involved in the school system.
“Throughout this COVID thing, I’ve voted one way or another serval times because I was trying to make up my mind what was the best thing to do,” Wilkinson said. “One of our main objectives is to protect students and staff. I’ve tried to follow that philosophy throughout my 23-year career. And that didn’t stop this week. I also asked for a revisit last week after looking at what was going on in Burke County and around the country with the COVID variant Delta.”
Hunt said he also came to his conclusion the day before the meeting, and that the loss of a friend to the virus had likely helped sway his decision.
“What is the amount that the seven of us are willing to accept, understanding that might vary from time to time and person to person?” Hunt said. “A lot of things have happened over the past three weeks. I was the one who made the motion for the mask option. And, as I sit here tonight, my position has changed. And I came to that decision (Sunday).”
Added Sohovich: “We have all read tons of information. I study every single day on this pandemic virus. Our responsibility with our children, our educators and our staff is to keep them in schools and working.”
One sticking point that had come up in past discussions about masking was repeated on Monday night, the fact that N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper allowed the state’s mask mandate to expire. Craven said that inconsistency between the governor’s actions and his words played into her decision.
“Mr. Governor, if it’s so important to wear masks, then why don’t you mandate it — you’ve done it before,” she said.
Before Monday night’s vote was taken, the board heard from 20 public commenters. The majority of those who spoke addressed the mask matter, whether for or against.
“Everything I have heard tonight had a thread of truth in it,” Hemstreet said. “That makes it hard for boards like ourselves to do these things.”
Some audience members were vocal and argumentative during the board’s proceedings.
As for athletics, the board gave its consent for a policy that would allow its student-athletes to forego wearing a mask during competition, both inside and outside, with the policy also including the fact that masks should be worn on the bench or in locker room settings.
School started back for teachers and fall sports season games commenced on Monday and students will return to the classroom this coming Monday.
