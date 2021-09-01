Burke sees 10 COVID-19 patients on vents

With a cluster of COVID cases at East Burke High School reported Wednesday, the health department warned that if your student has tested positive for COVID, it is important that they stay at home when they are on quarantine.

“They are not to go to sports practices/games or any school-related functions,” the health department said. “Parents, your support is greatly needed in this area.”

But that doesn’t just apply to students.

The department said if you or someone in your household is sick, stay home, even if you assume it is just allergy-related.

“We highly encourage you to wear a face covering regardless of your vaccination status when in areas of potential high transmission,” the department said.

Anyone who is moderately to severely immunocompromised and is looking to get a third dose of the vaccine can call the county health department at 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment. Third doses are administered at least 28 days after second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.

The health department currently provides Pfizer, Moderna and, while supplies last, J&J, vaccines.