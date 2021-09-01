Burke sees 10 COVID-19 patients on vents

Burke County added nearly 250 new COVID-19 cases in two days, and the number of patients on ventilators has increased.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 12,867 cases on Wednesday, up from 12,620 total cases on Monday. It reported active cases are up to 1,249 on Wednesday, up from 1,178 active cases on Monday. The county’s virus positivity rate is at 14.24%, according to the health department.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge showed 42 people hospitalized (37 unvaccinated) Wednesday, with 16 patients in the intensive care unit, 15 of which are unvaccinated.
The health care system also showed that 10 of 16 ventilators were in use Wednesday, with all of those patients unvaccinated.
CHSBR’s COVID-19 virtual hospital had 286 patients on Wednesday.
While the hospital is seeing its ICU numbers climb, officials say it can accommodate more.
“We will continue to follow our surge plan and expand into areas that can accommodate ICU patient needs,” said Barry Nelson, vice president of nursing for CHSBR. “We never turn patients away.”
But health care workers throughout the U.S. say they are exhausted and emotionally drained. The number of COVID cases in the state also is continuing to increase.
A group of local pastors will hold a prayer vigil at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2 at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge hospitals. The vigil for the Morganton campus will be held on the top level parking deck and in the main parking lot of the Valdese campus.
Across North Carolina, 7,248 new cases were reported for a daily percent positive rate of 13.8% on Wednesday, with 3,757 people hospitalized. The state has reported a total of 14,529 deaths due to the virus, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Health care officials are pleading with people to get vaccinated.
NCDHHS reported Tuesday that new data shows that unvaccinated people were 15.4 times, or 1,540%, more likely to die from COVID-19 during the four-week period ending Aug. 21. NCDHHS said this comes as the state hit a pandemic high on Aug. 26 with 912 adults in the ICU with COVID-19. The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators also reached a record high at 574.
The county health department will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at Fonta Flora Brewery, located at 317 N. Green St., Morganton. The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines all will be available at the clinic.
“This event is a great opportunity for anyone who is needing a first, second or third dose,” the health department said in its briefing Wednesday. “Come out and grab a bite to eat and get your vaccine before or after your meal!”
With a cluster of COVID cases at East Burke High School reported Wednesday, the health department warned that if your student has tested positive for COVID, it is important that they stay at home when they are on quarantine.
“They are not to go to sports practices/games or any school-related functions,” the health department said. “Parents, your support is greatly needed in this area.”
But that doesn’t just apply to students.
The department said if you or someone in your household is sick, stay home, even if you assume it is just allergy-related.
“We highly encourage you to wear a face covering regardless of your vaccination status when in areas of potential high transmission,” the department said.
Anyone who is moderately to severely immunocompromised and is looking to get a third dose of the vaccine can call the county health department at 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment. Third doses are administered at least 28 days after second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.
The health department currently provides Pfizer, Moderna and, while supplies last, J&J, vaccines.
The health department also is helping those who are homebound get vaccinated. Call the health department at 828-764-9150 and dial 0 to speak with an operator with questions about COVID-19 or getting vaccinated.
Vaccine locations
Other locations in Burke County offering the COVID-19 vaccine include:
Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna vaccine. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (call 828-874-2119) or Morganton (call 828-437-3141) or visit cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton. Visit ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations.
Morganton Drug. Visit morgantondrug.com or call 828-433-6353.
Table Rock Pharmacy. Visit tablerockrx.com to make an appointment. Those who do not have access to the internet can call 828-438-9355. Walk-ins also are being accepted.
East Burke Pharmacy. Visit bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
Walgreens. Visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to make an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Call 828-437-4211.
Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Call 828-433-5120.
Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Call 828-879-9812.
Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Call 828-433-6777.
Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Call 828-212-4185.
High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Springs — Call 828-874-2061.
High Country Community Health-Burke in Morganton — Call 828-608-0800.
Morganton Drug Inc. in Morganton — Call 828-433-6353.
Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only.
Find more locations and schedule an appointment at myspot.nc.gov.
If you have questions regarding the COVID vaccine, call the health department at 828-764-9150.