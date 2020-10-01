Burke sees 25 new cases of COVID-19

Burke County added 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and health officials are telling folks to stay at home if they are sick or have been tested for the virus.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 2,451 cases on Thursday, up from 2,426 positive cases on Wednesday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the daily briefings from the health department, showed on Thursday that of the total cases, 2,067 of them have recovered.
Of the total cases, the dashboard shows there have been 310 children 19 years old and younger who have tested positive for the virus.
The age groups that have the most positive cases are those 30-39 with 489 cases and those between 20-29 with 416 cases. In the age group of 40-49, there have been 379 cases. The age group of 50-59 has seen 324 cases, according to the dashboard.
The county dashboard also showed that six county residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus. The county has previously reported there have been 47 residents who have died due to the virus.
The county health department said we are six months into the COVID-19 pandemic and the state is trying to reopen businesses and return to some type of normal.
“But we will not be able to keep things open if residents who are sick continue to go out into the county and pass COVID-19 along with other infections,” the health department said in its briefing on Thursday.
Using all capital letters, the health department briefing said, “IT IS EXTREMELY IMPORTANT FOR THOSE WHO ARE SICK WITH ANY INFECTION INCLUDING COVID19, THOSE WHO HAVE BEEN IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH SOMEONE WHO IS COVID-19 POSITIVE OR ANYONE WHO HAS BEEN TESTED FOR COVID-19 AND WAITING ON TEST RESULTS TO STAY AT HOME AND NOT BE AROUND OTHER PEOPLE FOR ANY REASON.”
The briefing said those who are sick staying at home, plus everyone wearing face coverings and washing their hands often will slow the spread of this infection within the community.
“We are asking everyone to do their part whether they believe in this infection or not so others will not get sick,” the health department briefing said.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state will move into Phase 3 of reopening the state at 5 p.m. on Friday.
That means large outdoor venues with 10,000 seats or more can open at 7 percent capacity. Movie theaters, arenas and amphitheaters can operate at 30 percent or 100 guests, whichever is less.
Phase 3 also calls for bars to open for outdoor space only at 30 percent capacity or a capacity of 100 guests outside, whichever is less. Amusement parks also can reopen at 30 percent capacity for outdoor attractions.
The limits on mass gatherings remains at 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors, according to the phased reopening.
And the 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales at restaurants and outdoor bars will be extended to Oct. 23.
Cooper said the new phase says at-risk populations are still safer at home and a face covering is mandatory for those over age 5.
Also on Thursday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported a total of 3,579 deaths across the state, up from 3,532 deaths on Wednesday. It also reported 2,277 new cases of the virus in the state for a total of 212,909 total cases, up from 210,632 cases on Wednesday. It reported 939 people throughout the state are currently hospitalized.
The Burke County Health Department is reminding all residents that they are required to wear a face covering inside and outside when they cannot physically distance more than 6 feet away from others.
Health officials continue to urge anyone who has been tested for the novel coronavirus to remain at home until they receive their test results back. It takes about two days to receive test results back, according to the state.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Health Department, call 828-764-9150. The Health Department also reminded residents to make sure they give the name on their birth certificate and their address so that positive test results are correctly attributed to the county.
For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
