Burke sees 25 new cases of COVID-19

Burke County added 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and health officials are telling folks to stay at home if they are sick or have been tested for the virus.

The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 2,451 cases on Thursday, up from 2,426 positive cases on Wednesday.

The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the daily briefings from the health department, showed on Thursday that of the total cases, 2,067 of them have recovered.

Of the total cases, the dashboard shows there have been 310 children 19 years old and younger who have tested positive for the virus.

The age groups that have the most positive cases are those 30-39 with 489 cases and those between 20-29 with 416 cases. In the age group of 40-49, there have been 379 cases. The age group of 50-59 has seen 324 cases, according to the dashboard.

The county dashboard also showed that six county residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus. The county has previously reported there have been 47 residents who have died due to the virus.

The county health department said we are six months into the COVID-19 pandemic and the state is trying to reopen businesses and return to some type of normal.