Burke sees its jobless rate fall in September

Burke County saw its jobless rate in September fall below 4%.
The county saw its unemployment dip to 3.5% in September, down from 4% in August. In September 2020, the unemployment rate in the county was 6.6%, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
A 3.5% unemployment rate with a workforce of 40,885 people means 1,419 of them are out of a job.
The local metro area also saw a drop in its jobless rate over the period.
The Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan statistical area had a 3.5% unemployment rate in September, down from 4.1% in August. The metro rate was 7% in September 2020, according to the commerce department.
With a workforce of 174,422 people in the metro area, a 3.5% rate means 6,163 people are looking for work.
While unemployment fell in the metro area, some jobs were lost.
The Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metro area lost 600 jobs in the leisure and hospitality sector and 200 jobs in the manufacturing sector between August and September.
During the same period, the metro area, however, gained 1,100 jobs in the government sector and 100 jobs in the trade, transportation and utilities sector, according to the commerce department.
Hundreds of jobs are available across Burke County and the metro area in retail, food, manufacturing, health care and education. To search for a job, visit the state’s workforce system at www.ncworks.gov.
The state unemployment update for October is scheduled to be released Friday.