Burke sees its jobless rate fall in September

Burke County saw its jobless rate in September fall below 4%.

The county saw its unemployment dip to 3.5% in September, down from 4% in August. In September 2020, the unemployment rate in the county was 6.6%, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

A 3.5% unemployment rate with a workforce of 40,885 people means 1,419 of them are out of a job.

The local metro area also saw a drop in its jobless rate over the period.

The Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan statistical area had a 3.5% unemployment rate in September, down from 4.1% in August. The metro rate was 7% in September 2020, according to the commerce department.

With a workforce of 174,422 people in the metro area, a 3.5% rate means 6,163 people are looking for work.

While unemployment fell in the metro area, some jobs were lost.

The Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metro area lost 600 jobs in the leisure and hospitality sector and 200 jobs in the manufacturing sector between August and September.