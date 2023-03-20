Burke County was one of 99 counties in North Carolina that saw its unemployment rate increase in January.

Burke’s jobless rate rose to 3.3% in January, up from 2.9% in December, according to figures from the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

With 40,997 people in the workforce in Burke, that means 1,339 of them were unemployed in January, according to commerce figures.

The county had the 15th-lowest unemployment rate among the 100 counties in the state in January, just below Alexander County and several spots above Caldwell and Catawba counties.

The Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan statistical area saw its rate increase to 3.4% in January, up from 2.9% in December. With 175,529 people in the workforce in the metro area, that means 5,906 of them were unemployed.

For those looking for a job, there appear to be plenty to choose from in Burke County.

Multiple jobs are available in health care, food service, manufacturing, local government and retail.

As has been the case for a long time, UNC Health Blue Ridge has the most job openings, at 176, in Burke County currently, according to NCWorks.gov.

Ingles Market in Morganton has the second-highest number of jobs available at 41. Those jobs include deli and meat associates, pharmacy clerks and technicians, personal shoppers, gas attendants, floral associates and Starbucks associates.

Pizza Hut has 31 job openings between the Valdese and Morganton locations, including for general manager at both restaurants. There also are openings for drivers, cooks, shift leaders and servers.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has job openings at both J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center and Broughton Hospital, both in Morganton. The department also has multiple job openings that can be performed remotely, according to NCWorks.gov.

Manufacturing facilities in Burke County with job openings include Leviton Manufacturing, Continental, Valdese Weavers, Bimbo Bakeries, MillerKnoll Inc. in Hildebran and Packaging Corporation of America.

The February state unemployment rate update is scheduled to be released Friday, March 24.