Burke sees jobless rate fall

After experiencing increases in May and June, Burke County saw its unemployment rate fall in July.

The county’s jobless rate fell to 3.4% in July, down from 3.8% in June, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

With a work force of 40,466 people in Burke, that means 1,359 of them are out of work.

Catawba County saw the same decrease as Burke. In fact, all 100 counties in the state experienced rate decreases from June to July, the department said.

The Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan statistical area also saw its jobless rate drop to 3.4% in July, down from 3.8% in June.

With 173,084 people in the labor force, that means 5,900 of them are out of work.

People in Burke and the metro area who are out of work have options.

Hundreds of jobs are available in the county, according to NC Works. The employer with the largest number of openings is UNC Health Blue Ridge, which has 182 openings, according to www.ncworks.gov.

The health care system operates two hospitals and several other health care entities in the county.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, which operates Broughton Hospital and J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center in Morganton, has 53 openings in Burke County. Those jobs range from house supervisor, cook supervisor and warehouse manager to floor maintenance assistant, administrative associate and educational developmental assistant.

Other openings in the county include many manufacturing facilities such as Leviton Manufacturing, Valdese Weavers, Seiren North America and Continental AG.

Ingles Markets in Morganton has 38 full- and part-time openings, including a full-time floral clerk, pharmacy technician, personal shopper, Starbucks associate and cashier/bookkeeper.

Food Lion also has openings at its locations in Morganton, Valdese and Hildebran.

The education, government and food service sectors in Burke County also have openings.

To search for job openings in the county, visit www.ncworks.gov.

The state’s unemployment rate for August is scheduled to be released Friday, Sept. 16.