Burke sees joblessness fall slightly

Burke County saw a slight decrease in its unemployment rate in February, as did the metro area.

The county’s rate fell to 3.3%, down from 3.4% in January, according to information from the N.C. Department of Commerce.

With a 3.3% unemployment rate and 40,106 people in the labor force, that means 1,339 people are out of work.

Burke was one of 50 counties in North Carolina that saw rates decrease in February. There were 12 counties that saw their rates increase over the month and 38 counties saw no change, according to the state Commerce Department.

The Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan statistical area also saw a slight decrease, falling to 3.4% in February from 3.5% in January.

With 171,702 people in the labor force, that means 5,805 of them are out of work in the metro area.

The manufacturing sector saw 500 jobs added over the month, followed by the professional and business services sector with 400 jobs added in the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metro area. The trade, transportation and utilities sector and the leisure and hospitality sector each added 200 jobs over the period, and the government sector added 100 jobs.

The only sector to lose jobs over the month in the metro area was education and health services at 100 jobs.

Hundreds of jobs are still available in Burke County in everything from health care and retail to food service and manufacturing.

NC Works showed on Wednesday that UNC Health Blue Ridge has 188 job openings including in nursing, medical assistant, patient care coordinator, surgical technician, pharmacist and community paramedic.

Buffalo Wild Wings has 21 openings, Burger King has 25 openings at its locations in Burke County, Food Lion has 28 openings at its locations in the county, Pizza Hut has 23 openings and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has 14 openings, according to a search on ncworks.gov.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees Broughton Hospital and J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center in Morganton, has 27 openings in Burke County. Those jobs range from medical clerk, food service, educator, plumber, HVAC mechanic, housekeeping, medical records and secretary.

To look for a job in Burke or surrounding counties, visit ncworks.gov.

The state unemployment rate for March is scheduled to be released Thursday, April 14.