Burke sees joblessness increase in January

Burke County and the metro area both saw unemployment rise half a percentage point in January.
But they certainly weren’t alone. Every county in the state saw a joblessness increase from December to January, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
Burke County saw its unemployment rate increase to 3.4%, up from 2.9% in December.
With 39,922 people in the labor force, that means 1,375 of them are out of work, according to commerce department figures.
All 15 of the state’s metro areas also experienced rate increases in January.
The Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan statistical area saw its unemployment rate rise half a percent to 3.5% in January, up from 3% in December.
With 170,889 people in the labor force, that means 5,961 people are unemployed.
The job sector that saw the most losses over the period in the metro area was the trade, transportation and utilities sector, which lost 1,000 jobs. The other sector that suffered a large loss was manufacturing, which lost 500 jobs, followed by the government sector with 300 jobs lost, the education and health services sector with 200 jobs lost, and the mining, logging and construction sector with 100 jobs lost over the period.
But there were some bright spots during the month.
The professional and business services sector gained 300 jobs and the leisure and hospitality sector added 100 jobs in the metro area.
Hundreds of jobs are available in Burke County including in health care, government, retail, food and education.
UNC Health Blue Ridge has more than 100 jobs open and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has jobs available in Morganton in areas such as health care, human resources, rehabilitation, arts and food service.
Leviton Manufacturing, Vanguard Furniture, Continental and Seiren North American all have numerous job openings, as does retail outfits such as Lowe’s Home Improvement, AutoZone, Dollar Tree and O’Reilly Auto Parts.
To find all of the job openings in Burke County, visit ncworks.gov.
The state unemployment update for February is scheduled to be released Friday, March 25.