Burke sees joblessness increase in January

Burke County and the metro area both saw unemployment rise half a percentage point in January.

But they certainly weren’t alone. Every county in the state saw a joblessness increase from December to January, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

Burke County saw its unemployment rate increase to 3.4%, up from 2.9% in December.

With 39,922 people in the labor force, that means 1,375 of them are out of work, according to commerce department figures.

All 15 of the state’s metro areas also experienced rate increases in January.

The Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan statistical area saw its unemployment rate rise half a percent to 3.5% in January, up from 3% in December.

With 170,889 people in the labor force, that means 5,961 people are unemployed.