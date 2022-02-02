Burke sees labor force, jobless rate drop

Burke County’s jobless rate fell again in December to below pre-pandemic levels.
The county’s December rate dropped to 2.8%, down from 3.1% in November. That is below the unemployment rate the county experienced before businesses were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
The first case of the virus in Burke County was reported March 24, 2020.
Since February 2020, Burke has seen a loss in its labor force of 268 people as of December, according to Commerce Department figures.
In February 2020, Burke County had a labor force of 41,669 people and an unemployment rate of 3.5%, commerce figures show.
In December, the county had a labor force of 41,401 people, figures show. A 2.8% unemployment rate means 1,176 people in Burke are looking for work.
The Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan statistical area also has seen the labor force shrink, losing 476 people. In February 2020, the area had a labor force of 177,142 people. By December, the labor force had decreased to 176,666 people, according to commerce figures.
The metro area’s unemployment rate in December fell to 2.9%, down from 3.1% in November. Its jobless rate in February 2020 was 3.4%, according to the commerce department.
In December, the metro area saw 600 jobs added in the trade, transportation and utilities sector, while the manufacturing sector added 400 jobs and the mining, logging and construction sector added 100 jobs.
As for job losses in the metro area, the government sector lost 200 jobs, the professional and business services sector and the leisure and hospitality sector both lost 100 jobs each in December.
To search for a job, visit ncworks.gov.
The state unemployment rate for January is scheduled to be released March 14.