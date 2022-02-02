Burke sees labor force, jobless rate drop

Burke County’s jobless rate fell again in December to below pre-pandemic levels.

The county’s December rate dropped to 2.8%, down from 3.1% in November. That is below the unemployment rate the county experienced before businesses were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

The first case of the virus in Burke County was reported March 24, 2020.

Since February 2020, Burke has seen a loss in its labor force of 268 people as of December, according to Commerce Department figures.

In February 2020, Burke County had a labor force of 41,669 people and an unemployment rate of 3.5%, commerce figures show.

In December, the county had a labor force of 41,401 people, figures show. A 2.8% unemployment rate means 1,176 people in Burke are looking for work.

The Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan statistical area also has seen the labor force shrink, losing 476 people. In February 2020, the area had a labor force of 177,142 people. By December, the labor force had decreased to 176,666 people, according to commerce figures.