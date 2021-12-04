Burke sees more COVID-19 cases this week

Burke County added new cases of COVID-19 over the week and it is back on the CDC’s list for high transmission.

On Friday, the county health department reported 85 new cases of the virus since Monday, bringing the total cases since March 2020 to 16,602. The county had 133 active virus cases as of Friday with a 5.55% positivity rate. The virus has claimed 274 lives so far in Burke County.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,720 new cases with a daily percent positive rate of 7.1% on Friday, and 1,202 hospitalized across the state.

The county COVID-19 dashboard showed on Friday that four people in Burke were hospitalized due to the virus.

The Burke County Health Department said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Burke County is now back in a “high” rate of community transmission.

The Burke County Health Department said after the Thanksgiving holiday, with people traveling and visiting with family and friends, the increases in cases was anticipated.