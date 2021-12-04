Burke sees more COVID-19 cases this week

Burke County added new cases of COVID-19 over the week and it is back on the CDC’s list for high transmission.
On Friday, the county health department reported 85 new cases of the virus since Monday, bringing the total cases since March 2020 to 16,602. The county had 133 active virus cases as of Friday with a 5.55% positivity rate. The virus has claimed 274 lives so far in Burke County.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,720 new cases with a daily percent positive rate of 7.1% on Friday, and 1,202 hospitalized across the state.
The county COVID-19 dashboard showed on Friday that four people in Burke were hospitalized due to the virus.
The Burke County Health Department said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Burke County is now back in a “high” rate of community transmission.
The Burke County Health Department said after the Thanksgiving holiday, with people traveling and visiting with family and friends, the increases in cases was anticipated.
“During this holiday season, we continue to encourage our community to take preventative measures in keeping their immune system as strong as possible against COVID-19 and other infections. This can be achieved through getting adequate sleep, limiting sugar consumption, remaining or becoming physically active, stress management, and last but not least getting your COVID vaccine and/or flu vaccine,” a health department release said. “Please consider using a face covering in areas of potentially high transmission and to stay home when you are not feeling well. All of these measures can help assist in keeping our community as healthy as possible.”
According to the NCDHHS COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, 46% of the population in Burke County 5 years and older are fully vaccinated.
The health department said it has teamed up with UNC Health Blue Ridge to hold two drive-thru Pfizer Pediatric clinics. The next clinic will be from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 at two locations, Valdese Express Care located at 730 Malcom Blvd. #150 Rutherford College, and the health department located at 700 E. Parker Road in Morganton. Both locations will be drive-thru only, according to the health department. Appointments are preferred but not required. To schedule an appointment, visit https://burkecovaccineclinic.rsvpify.com/
People interested in a pediatric dose of Pfizer and are unable to attend the drive-thru clinics are encouraged to schedule an appointment with the clinics that will be held at St. Charles Catholic Church of Morganton inside Murray Hall for the next two weeks, the health department said. All three vaccinations are available. Registration is preferred but walk-ins are welcome, with operating hours from 3-7 p.m. on Fridays (Dec. 10, 17) and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays (Dec. 11, 18). There will be Spanish, ASL, and Hmong interpretation available. To register, visit https://unityphr.com/campaigns/starmed/vaccine.
The health department also administers doses of the vaccine every Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. First, second, third and booster doses all are available for Moderna, Pfizer and J&J vaccines. Call 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment, or find more vaccine locations at myspot.nc.gov.
Those looking to get a booster shot must bring their vaccination card. If a person has lost their vaccination card, the health department must be able to verify their vaccination status with the state’s system.
Outbreaks and clusters
The state updated its list of outbreaks and clusters this week, with no schools on the list. Valdese Elementary School was the last removed from the cluster list since the previous week. Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard also has been removed from the outbreaks list.
The following outbreaks in Burke County remain ongoing, according to N.C. Department of Health and Human Services:
- Autumn Care of Drexel remains at 20 people infected, with 16 staff members and four residents infected.
- College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College saw its virus cases increase to a total of 54, with 26 cases in staff members and 28 cases in residents and one resident death.
- J. Iverson Riddle Development Center in Morganton cases have increased to a total of 95, with 87 staff members and eight residents infected with the virus.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety showed two active cases on Friday at Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the Burke County Public Information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.