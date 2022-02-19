Burke sees more than 200 COVID-19 cases in 2 days

Burke County added more than 200 new COVID-19 cases in two days and while local and state health officials say things are improving, the positivity rate in the county remains high.
On Friday, the Burke County Health Department reported 232 new virus cases between Tuesday and Thursday and a 16.38% positivity rate. The county’s active cases as of Friday was 798, according to the department.
“Our positivity rates are slowly declining, and our daily case count is averaging around 78 new cases per day. This is good news. Things are heading in the right direction,” the county health department’s briefing said on Friday. “With that being said, we are not out of the clear just yet. Burke remains at a high level of transmission. With restrictions on masking slowly being released around the state it is important that we keep in mind all the protocols we’ve learned over the last two years.”
Those protocols include staying home when not feeling well, practicing good handwashing, keeping a safe distance from others in crowded spaces, start better managing any chronic health conditions as soon as possible, and get a COVID vaccine and booster when eligible, the health department said in its briefing.
UNC Health Blue Ridge also reported 20 COVID-19 patients, 13 of which are unvaccinated, with five of them in the intensive care unit, all of whom are unvaccinated. It reported two COVID-19 patients on ventilators, neither of whom are vaccinated.
In addition, the health care system reported 55 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital on Friday.
Statewide, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,871 new cases with a daily percent positive rate of 10.3% and 2,634 people hospitalized on Friday. It also reported 87 new deaths on Friday for a total of 22,148 deaths, up from 22,061 total deaths on Thursday.
On Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper encouraged the end of mandatory masking in schools but parents can choose for their child to continue wearing a mask.
State and local health officials continue to encourage people to get vaccinated against the virus.
The health department continues to offer COVID vaccines from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays. The department offers Pfizer, Moderna and J&J COVID-19 vaccines. Appointments are needed and can be made by calling 828-764-9150.
The state’s COVID-19 mass-testing clinic will continue at the Burke County Health Department parking lot until at least March 18. The department is at 700 E. Parker Road, Morganton.
It is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are not required, and tests are on a first-come, first-served basis, the health department has said. PCR tests will be the only tests administered at the clinic, and results will be given in two business days.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the county health department public information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.