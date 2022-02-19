Burke sees more than 200 COVID-19 cases in 2 days

Burke County added more than 200 new COVID-19 cases in two days and while local and state health officials say things are improving, the positivity rate in the county remains high.

On Friday, the Burke County Health Department reported 232 new virus cases between Tuesday and Thursday and a 16.38% positivity rate. The county’s active cases as of Friday was 798, according to the department.

“Our positivity rates are slowly declining, and our daily case count is averaging around 78 new cases per day. This is good news. Things are heading in the right direction,” the county health department’s briefing said on Friday. “With that being said, we are not out of the clear just yet. Burke remains at a high level of transmission. With restrictions on masking slowly being released around the state it is important that we keep in mind all the protocols we’ve learned over the last two years.”

Those protocols include staying home when not feeling well, practicing good handwashing, keeping a safe distance from others in crowded spaces, start better managing any chronic health conditions as soon as possible, and get a COVID vaccine and booster when eligible, the health department said in its briefing.