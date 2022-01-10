Burke sees nearly 400 new COVID-19 cases

“This allows UNC Health Blue Ridge to fill the needs of other patients while still serving the needs of those with COIVD symptoms,” said a hospital spokesperson.

To find a COVID-19 testing site, visit ncdhhs.gov/GetTested.

Vaccines

According to NCDHHS, Burke County’s population of those 5 years old and older who are fully vaccinated against the virus is at 47% and the population of those who have had at least one does of the vaccine is at 50%.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended Pfizer booster doses for children 12 to 15 years old and a third dose of Pfizer for children 5 to 11 years old who have compromised immune systems, according to NCDHHS.

The wait time for boosters for anyone who received Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations has been reduced from six months to five months. People who received two doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine should receive their booster in six months. People who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should receive their booster two months after their vaccination, according to NCDHHS.