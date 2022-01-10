Burke sees nearly 400 new COVID-19 cases

Burke County saw nearly 400 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard showed 1,410 active cases on Monday, up from 1,025 active cases on Friday. On Sunday, Burke County Health Director Danny Scalise said 175 new cases were added between Friday and Saturday.
UNC Health Blue Ridge reported 28 COVID-19 patients — 20 unvaccinated — hospitalized on Monday, with six of them in the intensive care unit, all unvaccinated. It also reported 296 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital, which is down from 354 patients on Friday.
However, the reason the virtual patient census dropped is due to a change in admission criteria, according to the health care system.
“Due to the high numbers, we are selectively admitting those at the highest risk for complications from COVID,” said Dr. Gandhari Loomis, primary care physician at Table Rock Family Medicine and medical director of CVH. “The decreased virtual hospital census does not mean community cases are declining. In fact, it is the opposite. Saturday, we hit a record high of 362.”
So far, Burke County has reported 279 residents have died due to the virus.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 18,254 new cases of the virus with a daily percent positive rate of 31.1% on Monday. It also reported 3,850 people hospitalized in the state due to the virus, and a total of 19,685 deaths, up from 19,619 deaths on Friday.
The virus in Burke County has forced Hallyburton Academy, North Liberty School and the Burke County Register of Deeds to close for this week. The school system has said it hopes classes at Hallyburton can resume on Thursday.
Testing
The health department says it has an adequate supply of PCR tests but not the rapid antigen testing kits. Chae Moore, public information officer for the department, said on Friday that those testing kits are on back order.
But the department is still conducting testing from 8-11 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8-11 a.m. and as needed in the afternoon on Fridays, Moore said.
Due to increased testing needs across the county, UNC Health Blue Ridge is now requiring appointments for COVID testing and has opened a testing clinic at the Valdese Express Care.
The Express Care is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 2-6 p.m.
To make an appointment, go to uncbr.org/test or call 828-580-7387.
The health care system is asking that people do not go to the emergency room or other Urgent Care locations for testing.
“This allows UNC Health Blue Ridge to fill the needs of other patients while still serving the needs of those with COIVD symptoms,” said a hospital spokesperson.
To find a COVID-19 testing site, visit ncdhhs.gov/GetTested.
Vaccines
According to NCDHHS, Burke County’s population of those 5 years old and older who are fully vaccinated against the virus is at 47% and the population of those who have had at least one does of the vaccine is at 50%.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended Pfizer booster doses for children 12 to 15 years old and a third dose of Pfizer for children 5 to 11 years old who have compromised immune systems, according to NCDHHS.
The wait time for boosters for anyone who received Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations has been reduced from six months to five months. People who received two doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine should receive their booster in six months. People who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should receive their booster two months after their vaccination, according to NCDHHS.
NCDHHS said COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are effective in reducing the severity of illness in those who become infected. People who are unvaccinated run the highest risk of infection, severe illness, hospitalization and death. Currently, 87% of the patients in the ICU are unvaccinated, the department said.
The Burke County Health Department also is encouraging people to get vaccinated, as well as those who are due a booster dose to schedule an appointment as soon as possible. There have been no recent changes to booster eligibility for those who have received Moderna or J&J, the department said.
Vaccination is now open to everyone 5 years old and older. Visit myspot.nc.gov to find a location.
The county health department said once the standing orders from the state regarding quarantine and isolation have been received, it will update the public with the newest guidance. The department is encouraging the public to “layer up” this winter by getting COVID and flu vaccinations.
The health department offers COVID-19 vaccines on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The department also will be offering a flu vaccination clinic on Friday, Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 828-764-9150.