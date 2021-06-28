Burke sees nearly 50 virus cases in a week

Burke County has seen 47 new cases of COVID-19 within a week.
The county health department’s reported a total of 10,419 cases of the virus, up from 10,372 cases reported on June 21.
According to the state’s COVID-19 county alert system report on June 24, Burke County was in the light yellow category, which means a moderate virus impact. That means a county could see 10 to 19 cases per 100,000 people over a 14-day period.
On Monday, the Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind health department briefings, showed 140 active cases with zero current hospitalizations. The county has previously reported a total of 169 deaths.
The health department said the dashboard will not be updated from Thursday through Monday. It will be updated again on July 6, the department said.
Throughout North Carolina, 294 new cases of the virus were reported Monday, with a daily percent positive rate of 2.7% and 368 people hospitalized. The state has reported a total of 13,420 deaths from the virus.
It appears the state’s vaccination effort has stagnated currently with 52% of the adult population being fully vaccinated, and 55% of the state’s adult population has been at least partially vaccinated, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
In Burke County, NCDHHS reported 35% of the population (31,540 people) is fully vaccinated and 37% of the population (33,467 people) is partially vaccinated.
The county health department continues to encourage anyone 12 years old or older to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Vaccine locations
Locations in Burke County offering the COVID-19 vaccine include:
Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna vaccine and will offer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine once it is re-released to the public. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (call 828-874-2119) or Morganton (call 828-437-3141) or visit cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton. Visit ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations.
Morganton Drug. Visit morgantondrug.com or call 828-433-6353.
Table Rock Pharmacy. Visit burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
East Burke Pharmacy. Visit bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
Walgreens. Visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to make an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Call 828-437-4211
Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Call 828-433-5120
Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Call 828-879-9812
Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Call 828-433-6777
Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Call 828-212-4185
High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Spring — Call 828-874-2061
High Country Community Health-Burke in Morganton — Call 828-608-0800
Morganton Drug, Inc. in Morganton — Call 828-433-6353
Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only
To schedule an appointment for a COVID vaccine, go to myspot.nc.gov and find locations within Burke and surrounding counties. Those who have trouble with scheduling or who do not have access to a computer, contact the Burke County Health Department at 828-764-9150 and dial 0 to speak with the operator for assistance.
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.