Burke sees nearly 50 virus cases in a week

Burke County has seen 47 new cases of COVID-19 within a week.

The county health department’s reported a total of 10,419 cases of the virus, up from 10,372 cases reported on June 21.

According to the state’s COVID-19 county alert system report on June 24, Burke County was in the light yellow category, which means a moderate virus impact. That means a county could see 10 to 19 cases per 100,000 people over a 14-day period.

On Monday, the Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind health department briefings, showed 140 active cases with zero current hospitalizations. The county has previously reported a total of 169 deaths.

The health department said the dashboard will not be updated from Thursday through Monday. It will be updated again on July 6, the department said.

Throughout North Carolina, 294 new cases of the virus were reported Monday, with a daily percent positive rate of 2.7% and 368 people hospitalized. The state has reported a total of 13,420 deaths from the virus.