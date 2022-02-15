Burke sees six more COVID-19 deaths

COVID-19 has claimed six more Burke County residents and 146 new virus cases have been reported since Friday.
The Burke County Health Department reported the six deaths Tuesday, bringing the county’s toll from the virus to 316 lives.
The six who died were in their 70s, 80s and 90s, with five of them being hospitalized due to the virus before they died from COVID-19-related complications, the health department reported. The deaths took place from Jan. 24 through Feb. 7.
On Friday, the department reported 10 deaths.
Since Friday, Burke County added 146 new cases from Saturday through Monday. The county has 737 active cases with a 19.4% positivity rate, the health department reported.
UNC Health Blue Ridge reported it had 25 COVID-19 patients — 19 unvaccinated — eight of which were in the intensive care unit — all eight unvaccinated — and four of the patients, all unvaccinated, were on ventilators on Tuesday.
The health care system also reported it had 72 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.
Statewide, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,888 new cases with a daily percent positive rate of 17.8% and 3,042 people hospitalized on Tuesday. It also reported 54 additional deaths for a total of 21,835 deaths in the state on Tuesday, up from 21,781 deaths on Monday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its recommendations for COVID-19 vaccination for people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised, NCDHHS said Tuesday.
For people 12 and older who are immunocompromised and who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or those 18 and older who received the Moderna vaccine, the CDC recommends they receive three initial doses plus a booster dose at least three months after their third dose. This shortens the length of time between an individual’s third dose and their booster, which was previously recommended at least five months after their third dose, NCDHHS said.
For people 18 and older who are immunocompromised and who received a single Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the CDC now recommends they receive a total of three vaccine doses:
- The initial dose of the Johnson & Johnson primary vaccine;
- One additional dose of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna); and
- One booster dose (preferably of an mRNA vaccine) at least two months after their second dose.
The Burke County Health Department said it continues to stress the importance of people getting a COVID-19 vaccine and booster and continue to wear a face covering in areas of potential high transmission. It said both measures are effective and have the potential to save lives.
The state’s COVID-19 mass-testing clinic will continue in the health department parking lot until at least March 18. The health department is at 700 E. Parker Road, Morganton.
It is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and appointments are not required, with testing being on a first-come, first-served basis, the health department has said. PCR tests will be the only tests administered at the clinic, and results will be given in two business days.
Local health officials have continued to advise the public to follow the latest guidance from the CDC for quarantining and isolating because of COVID-19. That guidance says:
If you are unvaccinated and have been exposed to COVID-19:
- Stay home for five days only if no symptoms develop. After that continue to wear a mask around others for an additional five days.
- Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure.
If you are fully vaccinated but have not received your booster and are exposed to COVID-19:
- Stay home for five days. After that continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.
- If you can’t quarantine you must wear a mask for 10 days.
- Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure, if possible.
- If symptoms develop, you should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms your symptoms are not related to COVID-19.
If you are fully vaccinated plus boosted and you are exposed to COVID-19:
- You do not have to quarantine but wear a mask properly for the next 10 days.
- Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure date, if possible.
- If symptoms occur, you should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms your symptoms are not related to COVID-19.
If you test positive for COVID-19 regardless of your vaccination status:
- Stay home for five days.
- If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving after five days, you can leave your house.
- Continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the Burke County Health Department public information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.