Burke sees six more COVID-19 deaths

COVID-19 has claimed six more Burke County residents and 146 new virus cases have been reported since Friday.

The Burke County Health Department reported the six deaths Tuesday, bringing the county’s toll from the virus to 316 lives.

The six who died were in their 70s, 80s and 90s, with five of them being hospitalized due to the virus before they died from COVID-19-related complications, the health department reported. The deaths took place from Jan. 24 through Feb. 7.

On Friday, the department reported 10 deaths.

Since Friday, Burke County added 146 new cases from Saturday through Monday. The county has 737 active cases with a 19.4% positivity rate, the health department reported.

UNC Health Blue Ridge reported it had 25 COVID-19 patients — 19 unvaccinated — eight of which were in the intensive care unit — all eight unvaccinated — and four of the patients, all unvaccinated, were on ventilators on Tuesday.

The health care system also reported it had 72 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.