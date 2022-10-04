Burke sees slight increase in jobless rate

Burke County saw a slight increase in its unemployment rate in August.

The county’s rate was 3.6%, up from 3.4% in July, according to information from the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Burke was among the 98 counties in the state that saw their unemployment rates rise in August, the department said.

With a 3.6% rate and a labor force of 40,199 workers, that means 1,444 people are out of work in the county, according to commerce department numbers.

Like Burke, the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton unemployment rate rose to 3.6% in August, up from 3.4% in July. The metro area has a labor force of 171,927 people, which means 6,225 of them are out of work.

Employers in many different industries throughout Burke County and the region are looking for workers.

Manufacturers with jobs available in Burke include Leviton Manufacturing with 26 job openings, Continental AG with 12 job openings and Valdese Weavers with 13 job openings.

The health care sector also has openings, with UNC Health Blue Ridge having the most at 161 jobs available, Saber Healthcare Group at 17 openings and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, which operates Broughton Hospital and J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center, has more than 30 job openings.

The city of Morganton has 22 job openings, while Burke County government has 21 openings.

And the retail and food service sectors in Burke with jobs available include Carrols Corporation (Burger King) with 24 openings at its locations in Morganton and Icard, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store with 12 openings, Ingles Markets with 38 openings, Pizza Hut with 29 openings, Dollar Tree with 13 openings, PetSmart with 11 openings and CVS with 22 openings.

To search for jobs in Burke County, visit www.ncworks.gov.

The September state unemployment update is scheduled to be released Friday, Oct. 21.