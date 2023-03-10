Drug overdose deaths shot up throughout North Carolina during the coronavirus pandemic, and the same was true for Burke County.

And Burke County officials say they are moving ahead with a project they hope will help put a stopper in overdose deaths.

With overdose deaths in 2021 increasing 22%, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services continues to extend mobile crisis care, treatment programs and other efforts to improve behavioral health services across the state. The 2021 statistics show this is more critical than ever, as 4,041 people in North Carolina lost their lives to overdose. That equates to 11 people dying each day from a drug overdose in the state, according to the NC Opioid and Substance Use Action Plan Data Dashboard at https://bit.ly/3Yzpk1h. The action plan can be found at https://bit.ly/3ZRfGYF.

It is the highest number of overdose deaths in a single year on record in the state, according to NCDHHS.

Overdose deaths have increased 72% in the state since 2019, with a 40% jump in 2020 during the first year of the pandemic, NCDHHS said.

The rate of overdose deaths among residents of Burke in 2021 was 67.4 per 100,000 residents. That was higher than the state rate at 38.5 per 100,000 residents, according to the dashboard. The number of actual people who died in Burke from a drug overdose in 2021 was 61, according to the dashboard. More than 90% of the deaths were unintentional, it says.

The overdoses included medications and drugs such as opioids (commonly prescribed opioids, heroin and synthetic narcotics like fentanyl and fentanyl-analogues), stimulants (cocaine, methamphetamine), benzodizpines, and others, NCDHHS says.

NCDHHS recently said the rise in overdose deaths in recent years is driven by illegally manufactured fentanyl. In 2021, more than 77% of overdose deaths in the state likely involved fentanyl, often in combination with other substances, the department said.

In October, N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein told Burke County officials that for the first time, the U.S. lost more than 100,000 people to overdose in 2021. He said the country saw a 40% increase in overdose deaths from 2019 to 2020, and a 15% increase from 2020 to 2021.

Burke County officials have been involved in the fight against the opioid crisis for years now. It was one of numerous counties and cities in the nation to file a lawsuit and win against manufacturers and distributors of opioid painkillers. Of the $26 billion settlement, the state received $750 million. Burke County is expected to receive more than $13 million over an 18-year period from the lawsuit settlement.

Burke County commissioners are expected to decide at their March regular meeting whether to join the second-wave opioid lawsuit and settlement. County Commissioner Johnnie Carswell told the other commissioners Tuesday, the second wave of the lawsuit is against Walgreens, CVS, Allergan, Teva and Walmart. He said he expects the county to receive between $11 million to $13 million from the second wave, on top of the first $13 million Burke is slated to receive over the next 18 years.

Carswell has been on the front lines of the state and county’s efforts in suing the manufacturers and distributors. He sat on the state’s 555 Committee that is made up of five county commissioners, five county attorneys and five county managers and Stein.

Carswell has pushed for the settlement money to be used to create a long-term regional treatment facility in Burke County.

The state’s two-year budget allotted $3.25 million to Burke County to renovate the former Burke-Catawba District Confinement Facility for the treatment facility. But Carswell said they may have to ask for more money from the state for the facility modifications and the county also will seek grants.

“Nothing has changed,” Carswell said about the plans. “It’s just a slow, methodical process.”

On Tuesday, Burke County Manager Brian Epley told commissioners the county has submitted a request for a $275,000 opioid planning grant to the Dogwood Health Trust to help with to hire personnel or hire a consulting team to help evaluate outcomes of opioid dollar investments. Some of that money could go for travel and continuing education components, he said.

Carswell said the next step in the treatment facility project is trying to hire someone who will be the lead person who will drive the project forward. He said it’s imperative that they do that.

Burke County Health Director Danny Scalise and Burke County Department of Social Services Director Korey Fisher-Wellman have been tapped to help lead the effort.

Scalise said there is a vision for the regional treatment facility and County Manager Brian Epley and the board commissioners will be looking at all of the possible funding sources to be able to meet that vision.

Creating a long-term treatment facility isn’t just about stemming the overdose rate. Drug addiction affects local families and causes increased caseloads for local agencies such as DSS.

The department currently has more than 200 children under their care, Fisher-Wellman said. And that’s a lot for a county the size of Burke County, he said.

“The overwhelming majority of families that we become involved with in child welfare have some substance misuse tied to it in some way,” Fisher-Wellman said. “Whether or not that’s the reason we got involved, it’s certainly become the reason that we continue to be involved. Trying to find appropriate effective services to help these families get the help that they need, that continues to be the struggle.”

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available to assist those who need confidential emotional support, counseling referrals or connection to community resources. Its website can be found at https://bit.ly/. Call or text 988 for help.