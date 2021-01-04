Burke still working through Phase 1a, info to come for Phase 1b of vaccinations

The Burke County Health Department said Monday that it will release information on Phase 1b of the COVID-19 vaccination plan as soon as it can.

For now, though, the department still is working through Phase 1a vaccinations, and has received a limited amount of the vaccine, according to a public service announcement from the health department.

Phase 1a allows vaccine administrators to vaccinate health care workers who are caring for patients with COVID-19, those working directly in areas where patients with COVID-19 receive care, those who perform procedures on patients with COVID-19 and those who handle the bodies of people who have died from the virus.

Phase 1b will be split up into three groups, divided by the following:

Group 1 : People 75-years-old and older.

: People 75-years-old and older. Group 2 : Patient-facing direct health care workers who weren’t vaccinated in Phase 1a, and essential front line workers older than 50-years-old.

: Patient-facing direct health care workers who weren’t vaccinated in Phase 1a, and essential front line workers older than 50-years-old. Group 3: All other patient-facing direct health care workers not vaccinated in Phase 1a and essential front line workers of any age.

Lisa Moore, public information officer for the county health department, confirmed that the department has only received 200 doses of the vaccine so far.