Burke student group hosts vaccine clinic

Harris wants to emphasize the role that teenagers play in the development of the community. He wants teens to understand that doing something like getting the vaccine can make a difference in their community.

Members of the Burke County Health Department were at the clinic, to administer the vaccine. Attendees were able to receive their first or second doses at no cost.

Members of the Burke County State of Youth gave out prizes to celebrate those who received their vaccine at the event.

Taylor Wellborn, a registered nurse at BCHD, was excited to participate in the clinic and vaccinate those who attended. She thinks getting the vaccine is important to helping slow the spread of COVID-19.

“I feel that it’s really important for our youth to have a right to choose if they want to be vaccinated or not,” Wellborn said. “They play a vital role in our community, so I think it’s a really great thing … The Burke County Health Department is all about public health, so we are really excited to be able to help organizations like this that would like to have folks in their community vaccinated.”

A total of five people were vaccinated at the event. Four of those five people were BCPS students, according to Jonelle Bobak, marketing and communications specialist for BCPS.

Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.

