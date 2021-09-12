Burke student group hosts vaccine clinic

A local teen leadership organization hosted a vaccination clinic and question-and-answer session for the community last week.
The Burke County State of Youth organization held a vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at Collett Street Recreation Center to give local citizens the opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
The organization allows Burke County teens to participate in leadership opportunities and address needs throughout the community.
Malik Harris, president of BCSY and freshman at Freedom High School, was grateful to host the vaccination clinic for locals to get vaccinated. Harris believes it is important for everyone to have the opportunity to be vaccinated and is passionate about providing that opportunity to those in the community.
“We worked with the Burke County Health Department and Burke County Public Schools to bring this excellent and what we think is well-needed project to our county,” Harris said. “We provided vaccines to people who need them and who want them. We also have trained professionals onsite for those who want to ask questions and may be skeptical about the vaccine.
“We think that it’s very important that as teens, which is our target focus, for us teens to get the vaccine and become involved in ways that we can build up and uplift our community.”
Harris wants to emphasize the role that teenagers play in the development of the community. He wants teens to understand that doing something like getting the vaccine can make a difference in their community.
Members of the Burke County Health Department were at the clinic, to administer the vaccine. Attendees were able to receive their first or second doses at no cost.
Members of the Burke County State of Youth gave out prizes to celebrate those who received their vaccine at the event.
Taylor Wellborn, a registered nurse at BCHD, was excited to participate in the clinic and vaccinate those who attended. She thinks getting the vaccine is important to helping slow the spread of COVID-19.
“I feel that it’s really important for our youth to have a right to choose if they want to be vaccinated or not,” Wellborn said. “They play a vital role in our community, so I think it’s a really great thing … The Burke County Health Department is all about public health, so we are really excited to be able to help organizations like this that would like to have folks in their community vaccinated.”
A total of five people were vaccinated at the event. Four of those five people were BCPS students, according to Jonelle Bobak, marketing and communications specialist for BCPS.
For more information on the BCSY or the vaccination clinic, visit Burke County State of Youth on Facebook.
