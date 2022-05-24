Burke students honored for academic achievement

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, which has campuses in Hudson and Boone, has released its president’s, dean’s and honors lists for the spring 2022 semester. The president’s list includes eight students from Burke County, the dean’s list includes 11 and the honor’s list includes 21.
For inclusion in the President’s List, a student must be full-time and have a grade-point average of 4.0. For the dean’s list, a student must be full-time and have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher. Part-time students who complete 8 to 11 credit hours and earn a 3.5 grade-point average or higher qualify for the honors list.
Burke County students making the president’s list were:
- Ashlyn Suzann Castle, Morganton
- Ceslie Leeann James, Morganton
- Andrea Christine Keuchler, Morganton
- Jonathan Lee Massey, Jonas Ridge
- Simon Chavez Mejia, Connelly Springs
- Hunter Samuel Smith, Morganton
- Bridgette Madison Webber, Hildebran
- Shelby Clyde Wilson, Morganton
Burke County students earning dean’s list honors were:
- Lauren Ashley Byrd, Valdese
- Daniela Renee Cordova, Connelly Springs
- Dylan Lee Edwards, Morganton
- Benjamin W. Elkins, Connelly Springs
- Braxton Wyatt Griffin, Morganton
- Keosha M. Lipsey, Morganton
- Samuel Andres Maldonado, Connelly Springs
- Sonya Michelle Plante, Morganton
- Kaylee Alise Redwine, Morganton
- Zachary M. Shuford, Hildebran
- Cameron Micheal Silvers, Morganton
Burke County students named to the honor’s list were:
- Maria Alonzo, Morganton
- Jayme Leigh Baker, Morganton
- Katlyn Taylor Burleson, Connelly Springs
- Rafael Cedeno, Morganton
- Angie Renae Davis, Valdese
- Timothy Ray Eller, Morganton
- Alexander Scott Temple Fraley, Valdese
- Sara Cathryn Fraley, Valdese
- Tiffany Brooke Hayes, Hildebran
- Kayla Jo Hifko, Hildebran
- Desiree Nicole Jenkins, Morganton
- Chung Kwan Leung, Connelly Springs
- Jade LeAnn Lipsey, Valdese
- Sarah Grace Lockee, Connelly Springs
- Neftali Martinez Ramirez, Morganton
- Brittney Nicole Monahan, Hildebran
- Ashley Nicole Reid, Morganton
- Alexander Colby Rupard, Morganton
- Abbey Grace Setzer, Connelly Springs
- Victoria E. Smith, Valdese
- Joseph Carter West, Morganton
For more information about CCC&TI, call 828-726-2200 or 828-297-3811, or visit www.cccti.edu.