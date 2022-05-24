Burke students honored for academic achievement

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, which has campuses in Hudson and Boone, has released its president’s, dean’s and honors lists for the spring 2022 semester. The president’s list includes eight students from Burke County, the dean’s list includes 11 and the honor’s list includes 21.

For inclusion in the President’s List, a student must be full-time and have a grade-point average of 4.0. For the dean’s list, a student must be full-time and have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher. Part-time students who complete 8 to 11 credit hours and earn a 3.5 grade-point average or higher qualify for the honors list.

Burke County students making the president’s list were:

Ashlyn Suzann Castle, Morganton

Ceslie Leeann James, Morganton

Andrea Christine Keuchler, Morganton

Jonathan Lee Massey, Jonas Ridge

Simon Chavez Mejia, Connelly Springs

Hunter Samuel Smith, Morganton

Bridgette Madison Webber, Hildebran

Shelby Clyde Wilson, Morganton

Burke County students earning dean’s list honors were:

Lauren Ashley Byrd, Valdese

Daniela Renee Cordova, Connelly Springs

Dylan Lee Edwards, Morganton

Benjamin W. Elkins, Connelly Springs

Braxton Wyatt Griffin, Morganton

Keosha M. Lipsey, Morganton

Samuel Andres Maldonado, Connelly Springs

Sonya Michelle Plante, Morganton

Kaylee Alise Redwine, Morganton

Zachary M. Shuford, Hildebran

Cameron Micheal Silvers, Morganton

Burke County students named to the honor’s list were:

Maria Alonzo, Morganton

Jayme Leigh Baker, Morganton

Katlyn Taylor Burleson, Connelly Springs

Rafael Cedeno, Morganton

Angie Renae Davis, Valdese

Timothy Ray Eller, Morganton

Alexander Scott Temple Fraley, Valdese

Sara Cathryn Fraley, Valdese

Tiffany Brooke Hayes, Hildebran

Kayla Jo Hifko, Hildebran

Desiree Nicole Jenkins, Morganton

Chung Kwan Leung, Connelly Springs

Jade LeAnn Lipsey, Valdese

Sarah Grace Lockee, Connelly Springs

Neftali Martinez Ramirez, Morganton

Brittney Nicole Monahan, Hildebran

Ashley Nicole Reid, Morganton

Alexander Colby Rupard, Morganton

Abbey Grace Setzer, Connelly Springs

Victoria E. Smith, Valdese

Joseph Carter West, Morganton

For more information about CCC&TI, call 828-726-2200 or 828-297-3811, or visit www.cccti.edu.