NORTH WILKESBORO -- Burke County students competed in two science research competitions on Saturday, Feb. 11.
BCPS students from four local middle schools traveled to North Wilkesboro to participate in the Regional Science Fair and the Regional NC Student Academy of Science.
At the Regional Science Fair, the following students earned first-, second- or third-place honors and advance to the state level in Raleigh on March 25:
- Bailey Heape - first place biological sciences - Table Rock Middle School
- Miracle Covington - first place chemistry - Table Rock Middle School
- Jocelyn Holloman - first place chemistry - Table Rock Middle School
- Alisha Abernathy - first place chemistry - Table Rock Middle School
- Macie Digh - second place earth science - Table Rock Middle School
- Addyson Allen - second place earth science - Table Rock Middle School
- Will Evans - first place earth science - Liberty Middle School
- Eli Propst - first place engineering - Liberty Middle School
- Knowlton Lee - second place engineering - Liberty Middle School
- Luke Borders - first place physics - East Burke Middle School
- Naomi Singleton Chavarria - third place engineering - Walter Johnson Middle School
- Ruby Rangel Gomez - third place engineering - Walter Johnson Middle School
People are also reading…
Reece Garrison and Elise Sawdy of Liberty Middle School were awarded honorable mentions in biological sciences.
At the NC Student Academy, the following students earned first, second or third place honors and advance to the state level in Durham on March 24:
- Bailey Heape - first place biological sciences - Table Rock Middle School
- Miracle Covington - first place chemistry - Table Rock Middle School
- Jocelyn Holloman - first place chemistry - Table Rock Middle School
- Alisha Abernathy - first place chemistry - Table Rock Middle School
- Macie Digh - first place earth science - Table Rock Middle School
- Addyson Allen - first place earth science - Table Rock Middle School
- Reece Garrison - second place - biological sciences - Liberty Middle School
- Elise Sawdy - second place biological sciences - Liberty Middle School
- Luke Borders - first place physics - East Burke Middle School
- Patience Kholer - honorable mention biological science - Liberty Middle School
Patience Kholer of Liberty Middle School was awarded honorable mention in biological science and Will Evans of Liberty Middle School won a special water award.