NORTH WILKESBORO -- Burke County students competed in two science research competitions on Saturday, Feb. 11.

BCPS students from four local middle schools traveled to North Wilkesboro to participate in the Regional Science Fair and the Regional NC Student Academy of Science.

At the Regional Science Fair, the following students earned first-, second- or third-place honors and advance to the state level in Raleigh on March 25:

Bailey Heape - first place biological sciences - Table Rock Middle School

Miracle Covington - first place chemistry - Table Rock Middle School

Jocelyn Holloman - first place chemistry - Table Rock Middle School

Alisha Abernathy - first place chemistry - Table Rock Middle School

Macie Digh - second place earth science - Table Rock Middle School

Addyson Allen - second place earth science - Table Rock Middle School

Will Evans - first place earth science - Liberty Middle School

Eli Propst - first place engineering - Liberty Middle School

Knowlton Lee - second place engineering - Liberty Middle School

Luke Borders - first place physics - East Burke Middle School

Naomi Singleton Chavarria - third place engineering - Walter Johnson Middle School

Ruby Rangel Gomez - third place engineering - Walter Johnson Middle School

Reece Garrison and Elise Sawdy of Liberty Middle School were awarded honorable mentions in biological sciences.

At the NC Student Academy, the following students earned first, second or third place honors and advance to the state level in Durham on March 24:

Bailey Heape - first place biological sciences - Table Rock Middle School

Miracle Covington - first place chemistry - Table Rock Middle School

Jocelyn Holloman - first place chemistry - Table Rock Middle School

Alisha Abernathy - first place chemistry - Table Rock Middle School

Macie Digh - first place earth science - Table Rock Middle School

Addyson Allen - first place earth science - Table Rock Middle School

Reece Garrison - second place - biological sciences - Liberty Middle School

Elise Sawdy - second place biological sciences - Liberty Middle School

Luke Borders - first place physics - East Burke Middle School

Patience Kholer - honorable mention biological science - Liberty Middle School

Patience Kholer of Liberty Middle School was awarded honorable mention in biological science and Will Evans of Liberty Middle School won a special water award.