Burke surpasses 2,100 cases, more than 1,800 recoveries

Burke County has surpassed 2,100 cases of COVID-19, with more than 1,800 of them reported to be recovered.

The county reported 2,107 cases in its Monday media briefing, up from 2,095 total cases Saturday. There was no briefing Sunday.

At least 1,841 cases were said to be recovered, and nine people were hospitalized with the virus, according to the county’s online COVID-19 dashboard. At press time Monday, the dashboard was reporting 2,100 cases of the virus.

Burke County has seen 37 deaths related to the virus.

Across the state, cases of COVID-19 were up to 177,919, with 2,897 deaths and 765 hospitalizations, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The department also reported that 156,652 cases of COVID-19 are presumed to be recovered.

But the state said it has been experiencing some issues with the number of hospitalizations reported on its COVID-19 dashboard.

The department reported Monday that it has experienced technical and submission issues with hospital data since Friday, causing the information to be incomplete. That means that statewide hospitalizations likely are higher than what was being reported on the dashboard.

Key warning