Burke surpasses 2,100 cases, more than 1,800 recoveries

Burke County has surpassed 2,100 cases of COVID-19, with more than 1,800 of them reported to be recovered.
The county reported 2,107 cases in its Monday media briefing, up from 2,095 total cases Saturday. There was no briefing Sunday.
At least 1,841 cases were said to be recovered, and nine people were hospitalized with the virus, according to the county’s online COVID-19 dashboard. At press time Monday, the dashboard was reporting 2,100 cases of the virus.
Burke County has seen 37 deaths related to the virus.
Across the state, cases of COVID-19 were up to 177,919, with 2,897 deaths and 765 hospitalizations, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The department also reported that 156,652 cases of COVID-19 are presumed to be recovered.
But the state said it has been experiencing some issues with the number of hospitalizations reported on its COVID-19 dashboard.
The department reported Monday that it has experienced technical and submission issues with hospital data since Friday, causing the information to be incomplete. That means that statewide hospitalizations likely are higher than what was being reported on the dashboard.
Key warning
Local health officials reminded people to keep in mind the three W's when getting together and to avoid gathering in large groups.
“Public Health encourages residents to stay more than 6 feet away from others and wear a face covering inside or outside when you are less than 6 feet away from others and wash your hands frequently," the Burke County Health Department said in its COVID-19 media briefing Monday. "Activities where people gather in close contact without the use of face coverings could cause another spike in cases within the county.”
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Health Department, call 828-764-9150. For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
Para español llame al 764-9150 y presione el número dos. Si nadie contesta deje un corto mensaje con su nombre y numero de teléfono.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.
