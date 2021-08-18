Burke swift water rescue team deployed for Tropical Storm Fred recovery

CANTON — Some of Burke County’s own are helping with recovery operations after the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred wreaked havoc in western North Carolina.

The Burke County Special Ops Team, along with a member of Oak Hill Fire & Rescue, were deployed Tuesday evening to Buncombe County to help with storm recovery missions there, Mike Willis, emergency management director for Burke County, said.

They spent Tuesday evening there until the immediate threats from the storms pushing through the area subsided, Willis said. After their deployment to Buncombe, the team was deployed to Haywood County.

WSPA reported Wednesday morning that at least 30 people in Haywood County were unaccounted for, and the entire city of Canton had no drinking water.

Some homes were destroyed and phone lines were down, and multiple landslides were reported.

Burke County fared much better than Haywood, with no damage from the storms that tore through the area reported, Willis said. Some power outages were reported and some trees came down, but those problems have been cleared up, he said.

That’s all despite a tornado watch that was in effect until 2 a.m. Wednesday, and several tornado warnings that were issued throughout the day for Burke County.

Gov. Roy Cooper said during a news conference Wednesday that he declared a state of emergency because of the storms. He said 98 people were rescued overnight.

