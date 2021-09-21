Burke tourism to host fall trolley tours

The Burke County Tourism Development Authority will host various fall color trolley tours to allow people to experience the changing autumn scenery.

The trolley tours will consist of a guided tour through the Pisgah National Forest along the Blue Ridge Parkway, according to a post made by Burke Tourism on Eventbrite.com.

Ed Phillips, Burke County tourism director, is looking forward to hosting the fall color trolley tours for the sixth year in a row.

"During the peak, fall colors and the tours have been extremely popular," Phillips said. "So we'll depart from the visitor center here in Morganton and then we'll go up the mountain and have lunch at the Linville Falls picnic area. Riders will then have about an hour and a half to walk to several overlooks of the Linville Falls themselves.

"From there, trolley riders will go up to the Linville Falls Winery and we'll spend about an hour and a half there. Then we go to a little Christmas shop off of Highway 221 ... Then we'll come back down and stop at the Brown Mountain Overlook, and get back to Morganton around 6 p.m."