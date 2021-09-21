Burke tourism to host fall trolley tours

The Burke County Tourism Development Authority will host various fall color trolley tours to allow people to experience the changing autumn scenery.
The trolley tours will consist of a guided tour through the Pisgah National Forest along the Blue Ridge Parkway, according to a post made by Burke Tourism on Eventbrite.com.
Ed Phillips, Burke County tourism director, is looking forward to hosting the fall color trolley tours for the sixth year in a row.
"During the peak, fall colors and the tours have been extremely popular," Phillips said. "So we'll depart from the visitor center here in Morganton and then we'll go up the mountain and have lunch at the Linville Falls picnic area. Riders will then have about an hour and a half to walk to several overlooks of the Linville Falls themselves.
"From there, trolley riders will go up to the Linville Falls Winery and we'll spend about an hour and a half there. Then we go to a little Christmas shop off of Highway 221 ... Then we'll come back down and stop at the Brown Mountain Overlook, and get back to Morganton around 6 p.m."
The cost of the trolley tour is $45 per person. The tours will depart from Morganton at 11 a.m. and will end around 6 p.m. Each attendee will also receive a box lunch during the tour provided by Swede's Cafe in Morganton.
Those interested in participating in the tours will have different dates from which to choose. The trolley dates are on a first-come, first-served basis and are listed as:
• Oct. 8 and 9
• Oct. 14, 15 and 16
• Oct. 21, 22, 23 and 24
• Oct. 28, 29, 30 and 31
• Nov. 4, 5 and 6
Attendees will be emailed lunch menu options and registration information a week before their chosen tour. Members are asked to fill out their lunch requests when they receive them so they can be processed before the tour, the post said.
The trolleys will hold up to 20 guests, along with the driver and the tour guide. Attendees are required to wear masks while on the trolley, but will be allowed to remove them when they exit.
Participating local hotels also will be offering special rates to those who participate in the trolley tours.
To purchase tickets for the tours, check availability or to receive information on hotel discounts, contact the tourism office at 828-433-6793 or visit www.ridgelinetrolley.com.
