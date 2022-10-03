Burke, towns escape wrath of Ian

It appears Burke County escaped the wrath of what was Hurricane Ian.

Burke County and the town of Valdese cancelled their declarations of emergency on Monday.

On Friday, the area saw heavy rain from Ian but it tapered off by Saturday morning.

Valdese Town Manager Seth Eckard said no damage was reported in the town due to the remnants of Ian.

Burke County officials said there were no damages reported except for a fallen tree on Burke Street in Rhodhiss.

Local declarations of states of emergencies help secure federal funding for damages the area could receive during a natural disaster and provide resources for residents.

Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency on Wednesday to activate the state’s emergency operations plan, waive transportation rules to help the transport of fuel and critical supplies, help first responders and the agriculture industry and protect consumers from price gouging, a release said.

As of Saturday, four people in the state died due to the storm, according to Gov. Roy Cooper’s office. More than 400,000 homes in the state were reported without power on Saturday, his office said.

A release from Cooper’s office said the state requested a federal emergency declaration Friday afternoon and it was granted early Saturday by President Biden and FEMA. The emergency declaration provides federal recovery support and reimbursement for emergency protective expenses incurred by state and local governments during the storm. Damage assessments that are beginning now will determine if Ian’s effects in North Carolina qualify for further federal assistance, the release said.

Ian came ashore in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane and devastated parts of the state, NBC News reported.