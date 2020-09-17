Burke under flash flood watch until 8 a.m. Friday

The National Weather Service placed Burke County under a flash flood watch at 8 a.m. Thursday and the area will remain there through at least 8 a.m. Friday.
The remnants of Hurricane Sally brought plenty of rain into the area starting Wednesday night, conditions that warranted the flash flood watch for greater Burke, along with surrounding Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln, McDowell and Rutherford counties.
“Tropical Depression Sally will move slowly into central Georgia (on Thursday) with the remnants then moving across the Carolinas (on Thursday night), reaching the coast Friday,” the flash flood watch read. “With this track, tropical moisture will continue to spread over the western Carolinas and northeast Georgia through (Thursday night), and will interact with a frontal zone to produce widespread heavy rain showers and a few thunderstorms.
“Rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches, with locally higher amounts up to 8 inches, are expected across much of Upstate South Carolina, northeast Georgia, and the foothills and western Piedmont of North Carolina.”
Morganton, Valdese, Nebo, Dysartsville and Hickory are among the dozens of municipalities and communities mentioned the watch.
“Widespread heavy rain showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to develop across the watch area through (Thursday) before tapering off tonight into Friday,” the watch read. “Storm total rainfall of 3 to 5 inches is expected across much of the watch area over a 24- to 30-hour period. A few locations could see rainfall approach or exceed 8 inches.
“This amount of rain will produce areas of flash flooding along smaller streams, creeks, and in urban areas. Rain bands producing torrential rainfall rates may result in localized amounts up to 8 inches and significant flash flooding. In addition to flash flooding, at least minor main stem river flooding is likely, especially along the Saluda River and South Fork Catawba River in Upstate South Carolina.”
According to the NWS, a flash flood watch means there is a potential for rapid onset flooding based on current forecasts. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation and may impact areas that do not typically flood. Folks are encouraged to monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action quickly should flash flood warnings be issued.
The weather service says that rainfall of more than 5 inches in similar storms has been associated with an increased risk of landslides and rockslides. Those who live on a mountainside or in a cove at the base of a mountain, especially near a stream, should be ready to leave in advance of the storm or as quickly as possible should rising water, moving earth, or rocks threaten. They also should consider postponing travel along mountain roads during periods of heavy rainfall.
Burke County also is covered by a hazardous weather outlook associated with the storm.
Following a 100 percent chance of heavy rain producing up to 2 inches on Thursday afternoon and an 80 percent chance of rain showers dropping up to ¾ of an inch on Thursday night, Friday’s forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of rain showers producing up to 1/10 of an inch, mainly before 2 p.m.
As projected earlier in the week, a forecast that should delight fall loves is set to take over from there, with an overnight low of 56 degrees on Friday night.
On Saturday, conditions are forecast to be mostly cloudy with a high of 68, followed by mostly cloudy conditions and a low of 49 on Saturday night. Then on Sunday, skies are forecast to be mostly sunny with a high near 66. That night, conditions will be partly cloudy with a low around 46.
That trend is forecast to continue on Monday with mostly sunny skies and a high of 66. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 46 degrees.
For a complete forecast from the National Weather Service, visit weather.gov.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.