Burke under flash flood watch until 8 a.m. Friday

“This amount of rain will produce areas of flash flooding along smaller streams, creeks, and in urban areas. Rain bands producing torrential rainfall rates may result in localized amounts up to 8 inches and significant flash flooding. In addition to flash flooding, at least minor main stem river flooding is likely, especially along the Saluda River and South Fork Catawba River in Upstate South Carolina.”

According to the NWS, a flash flood watch means there is a potential for rapid onset flooding based on current forecasts. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation and may impact areas that do not typically flood. Folks are encouraged to monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action quickly should flash flood warnings be issued.

The weather service says that rainfall of more than 5 inches in similar storms has been associated with an increased risk of landslides and rockslides. Those who live on a mountainside or in a cove at the base of a mountain, especially near a stream, should be ready to leave in advance of the storm or as quickly as possible should rising water, moving earth, or rocks threaten. They also should consider postponing travel along mountain roads during periods of heavy rainfall.

Burke County also is covered by a hazardous weather outlook associated with the storm.