Burke under tropical storm warning, flash flood watch

Burke County has been placed under a tropical storm warning and a flash flood watch by the National Weather Service as Hurricane Zeta affects the Southeast.
The tropical storm warning issued Monday is in effect until further notice, while the flash flood watch is in effect through 2 p.m. Thursday. In addition, the weather service has put out for Burke a hurricane local statement and a new hazardous weather outlook concerning a slight tornado threat.
After rain throughout the day Wednesday and Wednesday night, the weather service forecast for Thursday calls for a 90% chance of showers and possible thunderstorms. A southwest wind of 14 to 17 mph could gust up to 25 mph. New rainfall amounts of ¾ to 1 inch are possible.
On Thursday night, there is a 60% chance of rain showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of rain showers between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. and a chance of rain after 4 a.m. New precipitation amounts between 1/10 and ¼ inch are possible, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday’s forecast shows a 30% chance of rain, mainly before 7 a.m., before conditions clear up.
The hurricane local statement that covers Burke County notes that Zeta will bring strong winds and heavy rainfall to portions of the western Carolinas and northeast Georgia. When the statement was issued at 11:59 a.m. Wednesday, Zeta was about 860 miles southwest of Charlotte, its intensity was 90 mph and it was moving north or 10 degrees at 18 mph. By 2 p.m., Zeta had strengthened to a Category 2 hurricane.
“Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it crosses the Gulf of Mexico and approaches the Louisiana coast later (Wednesday),” the statement read. “Following a late day landfall, the system will begin to weaken but then accelerate across the Deep South (on Wednesday night) and up the crest of the Appalachian mountains on Thursday. Heavy rainfall, very gusty south winds, and isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible with the passage of the remnants of Zeta late (Wednesday night) through Thursday.
“The potential for excessive rainfall will be greatest in and near the mountains, while the severe weather threat will be highest in Piedmont areas. Gusty winds will be possible throughout and these may combine with saturated soil conditions to knock down scattered trees and power lines.”
For evacuations during the watch and warning phases, the weather service says people should listen to local officials for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, they should do so immediately.
“Now is the time to check your emergency plan and emergency supplies kit and take necessary actions to protect your family and secure your home or business,” the statement read. “If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as ... a large inland lake, in a low-lying or poor drainage area, in a valley, or near an already swollen river, plan to move to safe shelter on higher ground.”
The statement said residents should closely monitor weather.gov, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Weather Radio and local news outlets for official storm information. People should listen for possible changes to the forecast.
As there is a threat from tornadoes with the storm, the weather service said to have multiple ways to receive tornado warnings and be ready to shelter quickly.
Storm warning
In the tropical storm warning, which means tropical storm-force winds are expected somewhere within the covered area within a 36-hour period, the weather service says its latest local forecast includes below-tropical storm force wind with a peak wind forecast of 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts of 40 mph. The watch mentions a threat to life and property that includes the potential for winds of 39 to 57 mph.
The tropical storm warning says to “plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. ... Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. ... Prepare for limited wind damage. ... Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous.”
The potential impact of the wind is described as limited, with the possibility of damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects may be blown about, the watch says. Many large tree limbs may be broken off. A few trees may be snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs may be blown over.
A few roads may be impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places, the weather service says. Hazardous driving conditions may exist on bridges and other elevated roadways. There may be scattered power and communications outages.
The tropical storm warning notes the possibility of flooding rain, listing its peak rainfall amounts as 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts. The threat to life and property includes “moderate flooding rain.”
Support Local Journalism
Emergency plans
The warning says emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain and that “evacuations and rescues are possible.” The weather service warns to consider protective actions for those who are in an area vulnerable to flooding. Folks should heed any flood watches and warnings, the watch says, noting that “failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life.”
The potential impact of the rain is described as significant in that moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues, the warning says. Rivers and tributaries can quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overflow their banks, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals and ditches can overflow.
Floodwaters can enter some structures or weaken foundations, the weather service says. Places that can expect rapid flooding include underpasses, low-lying spots and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots can be covered with moving water, as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions may become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures may occur.
The tropical storm warning also mentions that the weather situation is “somewhat favorable for tornadoes.” The threat to life and property includes the potential for “a few” tornadoes.
Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes, the warning says. For those whose shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, they should prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. If a tornado warning is issued, folks should be ready to take shelter quickly.
The potential impact of possible tornadoes is described as limited, though the warning notes that the occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions.
Locations could see roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads and small boats pulled from moorings.
Flood watch
The flash flood watch covering Burke County notes that deep tropical moisture will spread over the region Wednesday night as Zeta makes landfall over the central Gulf Coast. As Zeta moves across the Deep South overnight Wednesday, bands of heavy rainfall will begin to develop over the western Carolinas and northeast Georgia, the watch says. The weather service adds that heavy rainfall coverage will increase over the southern Appalachians on Thursday morning as the remnants of Zeta pass overhead.
Flash flooding will be possible where the heaviest accumulations occur over the mountains, escarpment and adjacent foothills, the weather service says. The heavy rainfall and flash flood threat will quickly end late Thursday afternoon as Zeta departs the region.
“Anomalously deep tropical moisture will accompany the remnants of Zeta as they approach the region overnight (Wednesday night), the watch read. “Heavy rainfall is expected to develop late (Wednesday night) across the southern mountains and increase in coverage and intensity over the rest of the mountain and foothill region through Thursday morning as the remnants of Zeta move quickly across the southern Appalachians.
“Despite the fast storm motion, intense rain rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour are expected. Storm total rain accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected through Thursday afternoon, with values possibly exceeding 4 to 5 inches over the favored ridge tops across the southern mountains. Furthermore, area soil moisture values are high and stream-flows are above normal across the region. Therefore, it will take comparatively less rainfall than normal to cause excessive runoff, rapid stream rises, and flash flooding.”
The watch also notes that rapid rises of area streams are likely, with several streams possibly overflowing, resulting in flash flooding. The weather service says to expect primary impacts to occur to adjacent low-lying areas that typically flood, including farmland, parks and low-water crossings. However, the watch says, an isolated area or two of more significant flash flooding is possible. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of urban areas as well. A few main stem rivers, especially the Little Tennessee, Tuckasegee, Pigeon, and upper French Broad, may also experience minor flooding during the day on Thursday and high river levels may persist into Friday morning.
Rapid danger
The weather service says that a flash flood watch means there is a potential for rapid-onset flooding based on current forecasts. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation and may affect areas that do not typically flood, the watch says. Residents are encouraged to monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action quickly should flash flood warnings be issued.
“Rainfall of more than 5 inches in similar storms has been associated with an increased risk of landslides and rockslides,” the watch read. “If you live on a mountainside or in a cove at the base of a mountain, especially near a stream, be ready to leave in advance of the storm or as quickly as possible should rising water, moving earth or rocks threaten. Consider postponing travel along mountain roads during periods of heavy rainfall.”
For a complete forecast from the National Weather Service, visit weather.gov.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.