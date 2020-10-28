Burke under tropical storm warning, flash flood watch

Flash flooding will be possible where the heaviest accumulations occur over the mountains, escarpment and adjacent foothills, the weather service says. The heavy rainfall and flash flood threat will quickly end late Thursday afternoon as Zeta departs the region.

“Anomalously deep tropical moisture will accompany the remnants of Zeta as they approach the region overnight (Wednesday night), the watch read. “Heavy rainfall is expected to develop late (Wednesday night) across the southern mountains and increase in coverage and intensity over the rest of the mountain and foothill region through Thursday morning as the remnants of Zeta move quickly across the southern Appalachians.

“Despite the fast storm motion, intense rain rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour are expected. Storm total rain accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected through Thursday afternoon, with values possibly exceeding 4 to 5 inches over the favored ridge tops across the southern mountains. Furthermore, area soil moisture values are high and stream-flows are above normal across the region. Therefore, it will take comparatively less rainfall than normal to cause excessive runoff, rapid stream rises, and flash flooding.”