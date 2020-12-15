Burke under winter advisory through noon Wednesday

Added FAN’s lead meteorologist, Chris White: “It looks like a very icy time across the area through about noon Wednesday.”

David Uchiyama, a spokesperson for the N.C. Department of Transportation, said crews were prepping roads on Tuesday afternoon.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They are spreading the salt brine on interstates and major routes ahead of the upcoming inclement storm,” Uchiyama said. “We will have some crews working overnight and in the morning.”

Uchiyama suggested that if folks have to drive during the icy conditions, they slow down and use caution. He also referred drivers to NCDOT’s online guide for driving in winter weather at bit.ly/3adc9gJ.

“With this storm, from the information we’re getting, just one or two degrees can make a lot of difference between just wet roads and perhaps icy roads,” he said.

Ethan Smith, the public information officer for the city of Morganton, said city crews have equipment prepared and ready to respond to inclement weather. Staff members are on standby and will be on call overnight in the case of wintry conditions.

“If winter weather hits, trucks are ready to be dispatched to coat the roads, beginning with critical areas such as bridges and overpasses,” Smith said.