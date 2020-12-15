Burke under winter advisory through noon Wednesday

Ahead of expected icy conditions Tuesday night and Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Burke County.
The advisory goes into effect at midnight Tuesday night and runs through noon on Wednesday.
“Light precipitation will develop late (Tuesday) night and spread across the region through Wednesday morning,” the advisory reads. “Cold air will support a wintry mix for much of the North Carolina mountains and adjacent foothills, with a brief period of freezing rain for other areas.
“Freezing rain is expected, mixed with snow and sleet at times early in the morning. Total snow accumulations (expected are) less than 1 inch and ice accumulations of around 1/10 of an inch. ... Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.”
Along with Burke, the advisory covers Alexander, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Davie, Iredell, Lincoln, McDowell, Polk, Rowan and Rutherford counties in North Carolina.
Locally based Foothills Action Network has bumped its Winter Storm Index from Level 1 “Social Media Talk” to Level 2 “Prep the Roads,” citing consistency in its computer models.
“Still looking at high-end amounts of 1/4 inch or so ice accretion Wednesday morning,” said Dan Crawley, a weather forecaster with FAN. “This will be most impactful to trees and power lines and to elevated objects such as untreated bridges. Start time looks to be pre-daybreak Wednesday and lasting until late morning when we get above freezing.”
Added FAN’s lead meteorologist, Chris White: “It looks like a very icy time across the area through about noon Wednesday.”
David Uchiyama, a spokesperson for the N.C. Department of Transportation, said crews were prepping roads on Tuesday afternoon.
“They are spreading the salt brine on interstates and major routes ahead of the upcoming inclement storm,” Uchiyama said. “We will have some crews working overnight and in the morning.”
Uchiyama suggested that if folks have to drive during the icy conditions, they slow down and use caution. He also referred drivers to NCDOT’s online guide for driving in winter weather at bit.ly/3adc9gJ.
“With this storm, from the information we’re getting, just one or two degrees can make a lot of difference between just wet roads and perhaps icy roads,” he said.
Ethan Smith, the public information officer for the city of Morganton, said city crews have equipment prepared and ready to respond to inclement weather. Staff members are on standby and will be on call overnight in the case of wintry conditions.
“If winter weather hits, trucks are ready to be dispatched to coat the roads, beginning with critical areas such as bridges and overpasses,” Smith said.
For Tuesday night, the National Weather Service’s forecast called for a 40% chance of snow and sleet before 4 a.m., followed by a chance of freezing rain from 4-5 a.m. and a chance of sleet after 5 a.m. Clouds were expected to increase with an overnight low temperature around 30 degrees. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than ½ inch was possible.
On Wednesday, the NWS forecast calls for a 100% chance of freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet before 10 a.m. After that, there is a 90% chance of rain with areas of fog. The day’s high temperature will be near 39 degrees. New ice accumulation of less than 1/10 inch and new sleet accumulation of less than ½ inch is possible.
For Wednesday night, there is a 30% chance of rain before 7 p.m. with areas of fog before 8 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy and the overnight low will be around 30. New precipitation amounts of less than 1/10 inch are possible.
The rest of the week’s weather forecast is uneventful, including the removal of the chance of precipitation during the weekend that the NWS had forecast as of Monday, mostly featuring cool or cold days and frigid nights.
Thursday is forecast as partly cloudy with a high near 45, Thursday night as partly cloudy with a low around 26, Friday as sunny with a high near 48, Friday night as partly cloudy with a low around 25, Saturday as mostly sunny with a high near 50, Saturday night as mostly cloudy with a low around 31, Sunday as partly sunny with a high near 52 and Sunday night as partly cloudy with a low around 31.
For a complete forecast from the National Weather Service, visit weather.gov. To get more information from Foothills Action Network, go to foothillsweathernetwork.com. And for resources from NCDOT, go to ncdot.gov.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
