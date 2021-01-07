Burke under winter storm warning through midnight Friday

Dan Crawley, a weather forecaster for FAN, said those projections held in place Thursday.

“Everything still looks on track right now,” Crawley said. “Precipitation will start shortly after midnight and peak in intensity during the mid-morning hours of Friday. One thing I will mention is that due to the upper-level low, there will be some banding features on the north side of the low. Where exactly those features set up will determine who gets higher amounts.”

The National Weather Service forecast was similar in nature, predicting 1 to 3 inches of snow Thursday night, 1 to 3 inches of snow on Friday and little or snow accumulation on Friday night.

The winter storm warning says to expect heavy wet snow with total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with higher amounts likely on eastern facing mountain slopes. The warning adds that travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Temperatures falling into the 20s tonight will cause slippery road conditions to persist well into the weekend following the storm.

Thursday night’s forecast was for a slight chance of rain before 8 p.m., followed by a 50% chance of rain and snow before midnight and a 90% chance of snow after midnight. The low temperature was scheduled to be around 33 degrees.