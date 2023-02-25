With just over five months to go before the deadline for Burke United Christian Ministries to find a new home, the factors behind the ouster from the West Union Street property that has been its home for more that two decades still aren't entirely in focus.

Doug Setzer is the board president of Burke Charitable Properties, the nonprofit that owns the property. On Feb. 10, told The News Herald, the decision to sell was made due to a new direction for BCP and also due to “local concerns.”

While details on BCP's new direction are still being worked out, Morganton City Manager Sally Sandy said the city also has been feeling community pressure concerning BUCM's location. She said while the pressure did not originate with city government, city officials have communicated the concerns they were hearing to BCP.

“We’ve had several conversations with them,” Sandy told The News Herald. “We have shared with them the community pressure that we’re getting. We have shared the kinds of things that we are dealing with.”

She said the city is not against BUCM, but she does think a move away from downtown would help quell some of the poor behaviors the city is dealing with.

“Downtown proper is in close proximity to this facility and to some other facilities,” she said. “I think that lends itself to groups that have nothing to do and nowhere to go during the day to congregate. And I think when that happens is when the bad behaviors and the challenges we’re dealing with daily happen.”

She cited the importance of downtown Morganton to Burke County, calling it “the county’s front door,” and a focal point for how the area attracts investment.

“There is not an economic development client or an investor or anyone who has come to this community, in the 30 years I’ve been here, that we haven’t toured (downtown) and that downtown isn’t a focal point for how we sell the community and how we attract investment,” she said.

Major hurdles

But BUCM's downtown location is also an important factor for it and its clients, which means the impending move will be a major hurdle.

For the ministry, the biggest hurdle right now is the uncertainty of where to go. Beyond a few ideas of places – the old Food Lion on East Fleming Drive and the former lighting center on East Meeting Street – agency leaders admit the number of properties in Morganton that would check all, or even most of their boxes, is extremely limited.

For the clients, access is likely to be the biggest hurdle even after the agency moves.

“We’re walking, so it’s going to be a little bit harder,” said Jessica, a Morganton resident who has been homeless for 12 years. “Anywhere they go, it’ll be worth it to walk, though.”

Still, Jessica said some will be unable to make the trip if BUCM moves too far out of downtown.

“There’s a few people out here who couldn’t make it because some are in wheelchairs or can barely walk,” she said.

Safety concerns

Some of BUCM’s neighbors, however, are glad the ministry is moving. Frank lives a few blocks from BUCM’s current location. He said, as a Christian, he appreciates the work it is doing, but believes it attracts problem behaviors to the neighborhood.

“Being a Christian and helping your neighbor is a great thing,” he said. “What I have some issue with is the transient people that are being fed and helped to live in the woods behind my house.”

Frank said several kids live on his street and he worries some people living in the woods are on drugs or may have criminal histories. He doesn’t think moving BUCM out of downtown will solve these problems, but he does think it will help.

Jordan, a Morganton man currently experiencing homelessness disagrees. He told The News Herald that BUCM actually improves the situation because it is one of the few safe places for him and other homeless individuals. He said the agency's zero tolerance policies toward drugs and violence are well known in the community.

“Everyone knows, you argue, you get banned, so everyone respects it,” he said.

“And if somebody does argue, there’s like four other people telling them to chill,” said Nick, another homeless man.

Both men said BUCM is the one place they feel they can go without risking trouble or being cited for trespassing.

“It’s a safe place,” Jordan said. “We can’t go anywhere, parking lots, I get in trouble for just walking through.”

“They’re like, ‘he was loitering,'” Nick added. “’Naw, I was just walking through.’”

Chief Jason Whisnant with the Morganton Department of Public Safety said issuing citations is generally never the first action his officers take.

“We’re talking about the most problematic behaviors of habitual repeat offenders for trespassing,” he said. “And we’re talking about people who are violating the property rights of others where they have clearly posted their own property and directly asked homeless individuals ‘don’t be on my property.’”

When that happens, Whisnant said his hands are tied. And he said his officers have seen a lot more of those kinds of situations in recent months.

“We’ve had to start issuing more and more citations because everybody has run out of warnings,” he said.

Sandy agrees, noting that something has changed over the past year or two.

“It used to be that when we ran into homeless people in the community, we recognized them and knew them,” she said. “That is no longer the case. What does that mean?”

Continuing support

Sandy doesn't think BUCM moving out of downtown will solve the city’s issues with homeless residents either, but she does think it will help. Still, she said the city will continue to support the agency during and after its move.

“Obviously the city has funded BUCM for years,” she said. “We have given rental assistance money; we have given utility help money ... We help fund a lot of their refrigerators, freezer equipment, things like that.”

Frank doesn’t want to see it close either.

“I’m totally for trying to help some people out,” he said. “If it’s not near our residential area, that’s great. I feel bad for wherever it goes.”

Many in the local faith community have expressed that, wherever BUCM ends up, they are still behind it too.

“We fully support the ministries of BUCM and, wherever they land, we will continue to walk with them in this very important work,” said the Rev. Paul Carlson, pastor of Calvary Lutheran Church.

At Grace Episcopal Church, just down the street from Calvary – and from BUCM, The Rev. Marshall Jolly agreed.

“I am going to do everything I can, both as Marshall Jolly and as the Rector of this church, to help BUCM in figuring out what’s next,” he said.

Carlson expects to see a lot of collaboration in the coming months.

“We are all working together to try to support and help,” he said. “In a time when we need more resources and more assistance for this fastest growing demographic in the country – people experiencing homelessness, we are going backwards here in Morganton.”