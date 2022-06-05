Burke United Christian Ministries names volunteer of the year

Diane Scheller, a longtime Burke United Christian Ministries volunteer, was named “Volunteer of the Year” for 2021-22.

Originally from Pennsylvania, Scheller and her family moved to Burke County eight years ago to start a new life adventure. She became interested in volunteering more than 20 years ago while working as an office manager in a large church in Pennsylvania. She said she was inspired to volunteer once she settled in Burke County because of her years interacting with volunteers throughout the church.

“We had a lot of volunteers there that we used all the time for everything,” Scheller said. “That’s probably why I started volunteering at BUCM as soon as I arrived here because I know how important it is and how important volunteers are. Without volunteers, things wouldn’t work.”

Scheller volunteers in the front office at BUCM at 305-B W. Union St. in Morganton. Throughout her eight years of service to BUCM, her passion for people and love for the ministry has brightened the lives of many. Her dedication to volunteering earned her the stand-out title “Volunteer of the Year” for 2021-22.

“When I wake up on Wednesdays, I’m always in a good mood because I know I’m coming here,” Scheller said. “It’s a place that makes me feel good when I’m here. When I leave, I feel like maybe I made a difference even if it’s just for one person.”