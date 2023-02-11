Burke United Christian Ministries (BUCM) will hold two community meetings in the wake of last week’s news that the ministry has been given six months to find a new location.

The meetings, scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m. and Thursday, Feb. 16, at 4 p.m. are open to the public and will include a presentation from BUCM leaders and a question-and-answer session. The meeting will be held in the soup kitchen at The Burke Mission Station, the organization’s home for the last 22 years. The Burke Mission Station is at 305-B W. Union St. in Morganton.

In a statement to The News Herald, BUCM Executive Director Alice Horton said the goal of the meetings is to focus on a way forward for the organization.

“Everyone who attends the meeting will receive a packet that includes several key items regarding our move,” she said. “BUCM desires to keep all meetings positive and encouraging, realizing there are challenges ahead.”

An uncertain future

The community meetings come approximately three weeks after BUCM was given a six-month notice by Burke Charitable Properties (BCP), the nonprofit that owns the building. BUCM Board Chair Michele Byrd told The News Herald on Jan. 27 that BCP representatives told her the decision was made so BCP could “further align with where they may be going within their own mission.”

Doug Setzer, BCP board president, said the mission of the organization is shifting away from providing “a place for multiple agencies to occupy for a below market rent rate.”

“Over the past few years, we’ve been sort of an incubator for these nonprofits,” he said. “They’ve materialized, gone out on their own, got their own places now. Basically, we’ve got it down to Burke United Christian Ministries as our only tenant in that building.”

Setzer cited liability and safety issues, as well as “local concerns” from nearby residents as additional factors behind the decision to sell.

Although he pointed to a new direction for the nonprofit going forward, Setzer said there aren’t any concrete plans yet detailing what the new direction is going to look like.

“It’s something still, our board is working on, which direction we’re going to go,” he said. “According to our charter, all our assets have to be used for nonprofits and we want to help be a collaborative effort ...

“We’ve got a meeting coming up … a couple weeks from now, we could have more information, probably, after that.”

Setzer said he is sure one piece of BCP’s new direction will be to support BUCM as it transitions to a new place, including donating a portion of the proceeds from the future sale of Mission Station to BUCM.

“It’s going to be a substantial amount because they have an important part to play in Burke County, so we want to help them,” he said.

Setzer said there are no definite plans governing what would happen if BUCM is not able to find a new location within the six-month timeframe, but he intends to work with the agency as much as possible to give them extra time if it is needed.

“We want to help them. We want them to find a place. We want them to be successful,” he said.

End of an era

According to BCP’s website, the organization was originally “the ‘brainchild’ of many community members,” specifically referencing Otto Woerner, Bill Allman and John Watkins. A picture of Allman and Woerner still is prominently displayed on the website’s homepage.

Allman, the last surviving founder, passed away in May 2022, but his daughter, Lynn Allman Roberts, who lives in Asheville, said she is saddened by the news.

“This was my dad’s baby,” she said. “He loved this project so much.”

She said while it has been years since she has been involved in the Mission Station, she hates to see her father’s vision come to an end.

“I am unaware of what led to the choice to sell BMS, there may be many excellent reasons,” she said. “But I must say I am saddened to see the end of this venture which offered assistance to so many and brought such delight to my father.”

A way forward

Since receiving the six-month notice, Horton has maintained BUCM is not closing, but going through a transition. Still, she said it is going to take a lot of community collaboration to make that happen.

“We’re definitely going to try to raise some dollars, we’ll definitely have to do some things to make this transition work,” she said.

Horton said it helps to know BCP will allow BUCM to take anything it needs from the current building when it finds a new place.

“Anything that’s in this building that we want to take with us, they’re very open about the fact that it will be able to go with us,” she said. “It’s very helpful because those are fixtures and things we won’t have to worry about.”

The Rev. Marshall Jolly, rector of Grace Episcopal Church, called the coming months “a moment not to be missed for collaboration and cooperation.”

“It’s an opportunity not to be missed to really live into the reality that we either network as a community or we ‘not-work,’” he said. “BUCM does a tremendous amount for our unsheltered neighbors, but they cannot and should not and are not doing everything.”

Horton said the coming month’s will pose a huge challenge, not just for BUCM, but for the people it serves.

“It’s not just the dollars. It’s the fact that we’re going to uproot clients,” she said. “They’re going to have to learn a new system … we’re going to have to figure out new systems and placements because there are a lot of things that happen in this building that people just don’t realize.”