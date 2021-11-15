Burke vaccine clinic 1 of 9 in NC to offer prepaid cards

Vaccinating more family members against COVID-19 is possible now that the FDA authorized and the CDC recommended a lower-dose Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Children are vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus, and the vaccine provides a safe, tested way to help keep them healthy.

Family Vaccination Sites serve communities that do not have easy access to pediatric vaccination, and they are intended for the whole family. With locations from community centers to churches, they are designed to make it easy and comfortable to get COVID-19 shots, with evening and weekend hours, live Spanish interpretation, and community health workers on-site to answer questions. Primary vaccinations, boosters and the Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11 are all available.

In addition to Burke County, sites are located at Buncombe, Forsyth, Lenoir, Pasquotank, Robeson, Sampson, Vance and Wilson counties. A full list of participating sites with operating days and hours also can be found at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/kids. No appointments are necessary, and all vaccines are free, regardless of insurance or vaccination status.

Locations were chosen based on a combination of factors including data on the number of pediatric providers in the area, anticipated pediatric demand and geographic diversity.

For more information about how vaccines for children work and where you can find a vaccination appointment nearby, visit MySpot.nc.gov. The North Carolina Vaccine Help Center at 888-675-4567 can also help you make an appointment. It is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.