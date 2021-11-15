Burke vaccine clinic 1 of 9 in NC to offer prepaid cards

RALEIGH — A Burke County COVID-19 vaccine clinic has been named one of nine where those who bring someone to get their first dose will receive a $25 prepaid card.
From Saturday until Thanksgiving, any adult who brings someone to a Family Vaccination Site for their first dose will receive $25 in the form of a prepaid Mastercard to offset the time and transportation costs of getting vaccinated.
NCDHHS, StarMed Healthcare, Healthier Together and St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church have all partnered with the Burke County Health Department for a six-week, family-focused vaccine clinic at the church.
The clinics will be held in Murray Hall at the church at 728 W. Union St. in Morganton. Clinics will be held Wednesday through Friday from 3-7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The first clinic at St. Charles was Saturday, and the last clinic is slated for Dec. 18, the county health department said.
First, second, third and booster doses of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines all will be offered at the St. Charles clinic, and the clinic will be able to vaccinate children ages 5-11 so long as a parent or guardian is present.
Spanish, American Sign Language and Hmong interpreters all will be on site for the clinics. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred and can be scheduled at bit.ly/3BJxwAA.
Vaccinating more family members against COVID-19 is possible now that the FDA authorized and the CDC recommended a lower-dose Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Children are vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus, and the vaccine provides a safe, tested way to help keep them healthy.
Family Vaccination Sites serve communities that do not have easy access to pediatric vaccination, and they are intended for the whole family. With locations from community centers to churches, they are designed to make it easy and comfortable to get COVID-19 shots, with evening and weekend hours, live Spanish interpretation, and community health workers on-site to answer questions. Primary vaccinations, boosters and the Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11 are all available.
In addition to Burke County, sites are located at Buncombe, Forsyth, Lenoir, Pasquotank, Robeson, Sampson, Vance and Wilson counties. A full list of participating sites with operating days and hours also can be found at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/kids. No appointments are necessary, and all vaccines are free, regardless of insurance or vaccination status.
Locations were chosen based on a combination of factors including data on the number of pediatric providers in the area, anticipated pediatric demand and geographic diversity.
For more information about how vaccines for children work and where you can find a vaccination appointment nearby, visit MySpot.nc.gov. The North Carolina Vaccine Help Center at 888-675-4567 can also help you make an appointment. It is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.