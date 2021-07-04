Burke Women's Fund announces 2021 grant recipients

The Burke Women’s Fund, operating under the auspices of the Community Foundation of Burke County (CFBC), is pleased to announce the following 2021 grant recipients:

Casting for Hope – “Here for You Project”: $2,500 to provide financial assistance for women battling gynecological cancers;

Center for Rural Health Innovation – “Health-e-Schools Burke County Telehealth Expansion” $7,500 to purchase five Tytocare Pro devices, testing equipment, and supplies to assist Burke County school nurses in conducting telehealth visits;

Compassionate Hearts Clinic – Oak Ridge Baptist Church – “Mental Health Counseling for Patients of Compassionate Hearts Clinic”: $2,800 to provide mental health counseling services for female patients of the Compassionate Hearts Clinic;

Glen Alpine United Methodist Church – “Food Pantry-Milk Money”: $6,500 to provide a half-gallon of milk weekly for each family served; and

Options Inc. – “Safety Plan”: $8,360 to provide safety devices for women and their families who live in fear because of domestic violence.