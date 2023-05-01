The Community Foundation of Burke County (CFBC) is now accepting applications through June 16 for students who wish to be considered for a position with the Burke Youth Organized Philanthropists (BYOP).

BYOP includes high school students, grades nine through 11, who work together to identify community needs. They are additionally responsible for the oversight of a competitive grant cycle that awards grants to nonprofits focusing on the needs of children ages 0-18 years old.

The applying students must be in grades nine, 10 or 11 (at the time of application) and be residents of Burke County. Students may be enrolled in Burke County Public Schools, a recognized homeschool, Burke Middle College or the North Carolina School of Science and Math.

Those interested in applying for a position in the organization must be committed to attending monthly meetings, September through May, and demonstrate a sincere interest in public service.

Applications can be downloaded by going to the CFBC homepage website at www.cfburkecounty.org and then clicking on BYOP application. If there are questions, contact Nancy Taylor, president/CEO, at nwtaylor@cfburkecounty.org or call 828-437-7105.