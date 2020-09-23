Burke's COVID-19 cases increase by four Wednesday

The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 2,313 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, up from 2,309 cases Tuesday.
The county’s COVID-19 dashboard, which lags a day behind the Health Department’s daily briefing, shows 1,992 people have recovered. The dashboard also shows there are five residents who are hospitalized due to the virus.
The state’s congregate living outbreak list shows Carolina Rehab Center of Burke in Icard has had a total of 11 residents die from COVID-19. It also has a total of 70 cases, with 49 residents and 21 staff members.
College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College has had two residents die from the virus and has a total of 38 cases, with 24 residents and 14 staff members.
Autumn Care of Drexel has had one resident die from the virus and has a total of 36 cases, with 26 residents and 10 staff members.
Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation in Morganton has had 13 residents die from the virus and has seen a total of 90 cases, with 60 residents and 30 staff members.
J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center in Morganton has seen a total of 28 cases, with 10 residents and 18 staff members. The state reported the facility hasn’t had any deaths associated with the virus.
State tally
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported the total number of deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday as 3,316, up from 3,286 Tuesday. The state’s total number of positive cases also climbed to 196,501, up from 195,549 on Tuesday. It also reported 912 people hospitalized throughout the state due to the virus.
The state releases the number of cases that it presumes to be recovered every Monday. The latest update said 176,422 throughout the state have recovered.
On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced a $40 million relief program for small businesses that have faced tough times to pay for things such as rent, mortgage and utility costs.
The N.C. Mortgage, Utility and Rent Relief program, administered by the N.C. Department of Commerce, can provide up to $20,000 per qualifying business location, according to the state.
Business applicants from certain industry sectors that have not been able to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic period can apply for up to two of their business locations, according to the state.
Some of the businesses eligible include movie theaters, bars and nightclubs, cocktail lounges, indoor fitness and recreation centers, museums, bowling alleys, bingo parlors, banquet halls, dance halls and amusement parks, according to the state.
For the webinar schedule and additional information on the program, visit www.nccommerce.com/murr.
The county health department is reminding all residents they are required to wear a face covering inside and outside when they cannot physically distance more than 6 feet away from others.
Health officials continue to urge anyone who has been tested for the novel coronavirus to remain at home until they receive their test results back. It takes about 1.9 days to receive test results back, according to the state.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Burke County Health Department, call 828-764-9150. For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
