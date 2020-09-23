Burke's COVID-19 cases increase by four Wednesday

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported the total number of deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday as 3,316, up from 3,286 Tuesday. The state’s total number of positive cases also climbed to 196,501, up from 195,549 on Tuesday. It also reported 912 people hospitalized throughout the state due to the virus.

The state releases the number of cases that it presumes to be recovered every Monday. The latest update said 176,422 throughout the state have recovered.

On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced a $40 million relief program for small businesses that have faced tough times to pay for things such as rent, mortgage and utility costs.

The N.C. Mortgage, Utility and Rent Relief program, administered by the N.C. Department of Commerce, can provide up to $20,000 per qualifying business location, according to the state.

Business applicants from certain industry sectors that have not been able to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic period can apply for up to two of their business locations, according to the state.

Some of the businesses eligible include movie theaters, bars and nightclubs, cocktail lounges, indoor fitness and recreation centers, museums, bowling alleys, bingo parlors, banquet halls, dance halls and amusement parks, according to the state.