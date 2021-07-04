Burke's jobless rate climbs slightly

Burke County’s jobless rate inched up in May but the area has jobs available in manufacturing, retail, health care, education and local governments.
The unemployment rate for Burke rose to 4.2% in May, up from 4% in April. The jobless rate at the same time last year was 14.3%, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
Burke was among 77 counties in the state that saw an increase over the period. Employment decreased in eight counties and remained unchanged in 15 counties in the state, according to the commerce department.
With 40,370 people in the county’s workforce, an employment rate of 4.2% means 1,700 people in the work force are looking for work.
The Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan statistical area saw its unemployment rate remain at 4.3% for May. That’s 11.1% lower than it was in May 2020, when the metro area had a jobless rate of 15.4% due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With a labor force in the metro area of 172,326 people, a 4.3% rate means 7,410 people are still looking for work.
In the metro area between April and May, the manufacturing sector and the leisure and hospitality sector each added 400 jobs, according to the department of commerce. The professional and businesses services sector added 300 jobs, while the mining, logging and construction sector added 100 jobs over the period.
As for available jobs in Burke County, the school system has 33 openings for teachers, psychologists, custodians and bus drivers. Western Piedmont Community College has 25 openings for instructors, admissions counselors, financial aid counselors and bookstore staff.
As for manufacturing, Unix Packaging, a beverage company that recently opened an operation in Morganton, has 11 job openings for things such as forklift operator, machine operator, quality control technician, shipping and receiving and a human resources manager. The company appears to be offering a $1,250 signing bonus.
To see available jobs in Burke County, visit www.ncworks.gov.
The next state unemployment update is scheduled to be released on July 16.