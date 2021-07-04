Burke's jobless rate climbs slightly

Burke County’s jobless rate inched up in May but the area has jobs available in manufacturing, retail, health care, education and local governments.

The unemployment rate for Burke rose to 4.2% in May, up from 4% in April. The jobless rate at the same time last year was 14.3%, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

Burke was among 77 counties in the state that saw an increase over the period. Employment decreased in eight counties and remained unchanged in 15 counties in the state, according to the commerce department.

With 40,370 people in the county’s workforce, an employment rate of 4.2% means 1,700 people in the work force are looking for work.

The Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan statistical area saw its unemployment rate remain at 4.3% for May. That’s 11.1% lower than it was in May 2020, when the metro area had a jobless rate of 15.4% due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With a labor force in the metro area of 172,326 people, a 4.3% rate means 7,410 people are still looking for work.