Burke County’s jobless rate fell to below 3% in December.

The unemployment rate for the county dropped to 2.8%, down from 3.6% in November, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

With 40,141 people in the workforce in Burke County, that means 1,140 of them are out of work.

Burke County and Alexander County, also at 2.8%, both had the lowest rate in December in the Unifour area. Catawba County’s rate was 2.9% and Caldwell’s was 3%, according to commerce department figures.

Among the 100 counties in the state, Burke County ranked 22nd with the lowest rate for December.

The Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan statistical area also saw its unemployment rate fall in December. The metro rate dropped to 2.9%, down from 3.6% in November.

That means with a labor force of 171,808 people, 4,988 of them were out of work, according to department figures.

The Wilmington metro area also had a rate of 2.9% for December. The only other metros of the 15 in the state with lower rates over the month were Asheville at 2.5%, Durham-Chapel Hill metro at 2.6% and the Raleigh metro at 2.7%.

Rocky Mount had the highest rate of the metros at 5.2%, according to the commerce department.

For those looking for work in Burke County, hundreds of jobs are available in health care, manufacturing, food service, retail and other sectors.

As has been the case for a long time, UNC Health Blue Ridge has the highest number of job openings, at 216, in Burke County on NC Works. The jobs range from nurses, doctors, CT techs, radiology techs, coders, insurance representatives and surgical techs.

Lowe’s Companies has 18 part-time openings at its Morganton location for cashiers, loaders and merchandise service.

Other retail chains with multiple job openings in the county include PetSmart, CVS, Dollar Tree and O’Reilly Auto Parts.

Numerous jobs in the food industry include at Ingles Markets, Food Lion, Pizza Hut, McDonald’s, Burger King and Buffalo Wild Wings.

In the manufacturing sector, Seiren North America, Herman Miller, Raytheon Technologies Corporation and Leviton Manufacturing Co. all have multiple job openings.

To look for available jobs, visit www.ncworks.gov.

The commerce department reported the state’s December unemployment rate was 3.2%. The state unemployment update for January is scheduled to be released Monday, March 13.