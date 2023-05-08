After going up slightly in February, Burke County’s unemployment rate dropped in March.

The county jobless rate fell to 3.2% in March, down from 3.3% in February, according to information from the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

With 41,248 people in the labor force in Burke, that means 1,328 of them are without a job.

Burke County was ranked 21st out of the 100 counties in the state with the lowest unemployment rate in March, according to the commerce department.

Buncombe County had the lowest unemployment rate at 2.8% during the month, while Hyde County had the highest rate at 8.8%, the department said.

The Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan statistical area remained at 3.3% in March. Commerce department figures show that 5,755 people in the metro area were unemployed during the month.

The metro area was one of five whose rate remained unchanged over the period, with the Asheville metro area seeing the lowest at 2.9% and the Rocky Mount metro area having the highest rate at 5.2%.

Those looking for work in Burke County have plenty from which to choose.

NC Works shows job openings in manufacturing, food service, retail, government and health care as well as other job sectors in Burke County.

Leviton Manufacturing has at least 12 job openings and Packaging Corporation of America has at least 10 openings.

Numerous restaurants are looking for workers in Burke County, including McDonald’s, Burger King, Cracker Barrel, Sonic, Buffalo Wild Wings and Pizza Hut. Ingles Market also is hiring, with at least 39 openings available.

Burke County Government, the city of Morganton and the state all have positions available. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services are looking for employees, with some of the positions available being remote work. It also has positions at J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center and Broughton Hospital, both in Morganton, available.

To search job openings, visit www.ncworks.gov.

The statewide unemployment rate for April is scheduled to be release Friday, May 19.