Burke's jobless rate falls

Burke County and the local metropolitan statistical area saw unemployment rates drop in November.
The county’s unemployment rate fell to 3.1% in November, down from 3.4% in October, according to information from the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Burke was one of 97 counties in the state that saw its unemployment fall in November.
With a 3.1% rate and 41,327 people in the labor force in Burke County, that means 1,266 people are looking for work.
The county’s jobless rate during the same period in 2020 was more than 2% higher with a rate of 5.8%, according to the commerce department.
All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases in November.
And just like Burke County, the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan statistical area saw its unemployment rate in November fall to 3.1%, down from 3.4% in October. The rate is down more than 3% over the same time the previous year, falling from 6.1% in November 2020.
With a rate of 3.1% and 176,284 people in the labor force, that means 5,469 people are looking for work in the metro area.
The metro area saw some big job gains between October and November, with the trade, transportation and utilities sector added 700 jobs, while the manufacturing sector added 600 jobs over the period. The leisure and hospitality sector added 400 jobs, the professional and business services added 300 jobs and the government sector added 200 jobs during the month.
The financial activities sector was the only one that saw a loss during the period, losing 100 jobs during the period.
Multiple employers in Burke County are looking for workers, including in health care, food and retail, manufacturing, local governments and education. The North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics has 11 job openings for its Morganton campus and Western Piedmont Community College has 22 openings.
To search for jobs, visit www.ncworks.gov.
The state unemployment update for December is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 25.