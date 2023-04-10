Burke County was one of 21 counties in the state that saw no change in its unemployment rate in February.

The county’s rate remained at 3.3%, and Burke ranked 20th in the state with the lowest unemployment rate among the 100 counties in North Carolina, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

With a rate of 3.3% and a work force of 40,875 people, that means there are 1,334 people out of work.

While Burke County’s jobless rate remained the same, two other counties in the Unifour area — Catawba and Alexander — saw slight decreases in rates, while Caldwell County saw a slight increase for February, according to the commerce department.

The Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan statistical area saw a minimal decrease to 3.3% in February, down from 3.4% in January. With 174,855 people in the metro work force, a 3.3% rate means 5,794 of them are out of work.

For those out of work in Burke County, there are hundreds of jobs available, including in manufacturing, retail, food service, government and health care.

In fact, some health care agencies are paying sign-on bonuses for jobs such as nurses and CNAs (certified nursing assistants).

NC Works shows that Carolina Rehab Center of Burke in Connelly Springs (Medical Facilities of America Inc.) is paying a $3,000 sign-on bonus for CNAs. It also is offering a $5,000 sign-on bonus for RN/LPN charge nurses, according to NC Works.

It also is offering an $800 sign-on bonus for a dietary cook. The facility has at least 10 job openings, according to the job search site.

UNC Health Blue Ridge has more than 120 job openings, including in radiology, nurses and nurse practitioners, doctors, registrars, patient care coordinators, security guards and CT technicians.

Multiple manufacturing companies also are looking for workers in Burke, including Valdese Weavers, Herman Miller and MillerKnoll.

Food service job openings in the county include Sonic, Pizza Hut, McDonald’s, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Burger King (Carrols Corporation), Buffalo Wild Wings and Ingles.

Walgreens, PetSmart, Lowe’s Companies and CVS are some of the retail companies advertising jobs in Burke.

To search for jobs, visit www.ncworks.gov.

The state unemployment rate for March is scheduled to be released April 21.